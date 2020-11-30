Spike Electric Controls Becomes an Authorized Schneider Electric Power Equipment Manufacturer (PEM) Partner
Spike Electric is now an Authorized Schneider Electric Power Equipment Manufacturer (PEM) Partner for Quick Ship Custom Motor Control Centers & Replacement MCC Buckets
Spike Electric is now offering quick-ship custom motor control centers & replacement MCC buckets as a PEM Partner with Schneider Electric.
As an authorized Schneider Electric PEM Partner, Spike Electric is honored to now stock Square D Model 6 motor control centers & accessories to fulfill quick-ship or custom requests for our clients.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spike Electric Controls known for its quick delivery of the highest quality manufactured electrical gear is now part of the Schneider Electric OEM Partner Program. A unique direct relationship between an electrical manufacturer & Schneider to support the electrical distribution market.
— Cole Attaway, CEO of Spike Electric Controls
Spike Electric Controls, located in Houston, Texas, is a well-recognized original equipment manufacturer of quality electrical gear. The company manufactures custom & quick ship, highly complex and integrated systems for distribution and control assemblies to help solve our customers’ urgent needs. From the company’s relatively simple “motor starter MCC buckets” to their sophisticated “Custom Motor Control VFD Bucket”, their experienced and skilled personnel help clients meet their specific application and design requirements.
Spike Electric’s mission is to improve the accessibility and delivery of industrial electrical gear for clients nationwide. As a result, their customers can receive the electrical components they need at a fraction of the lead-time.
Recently, Schneider Electric partnered with Spike Electric Controls whose sales force covers electrical distribution in North America. This direct partnership will help and benefit both companies as their strategic goals are now aligned and benefit electrical distribution from combined resources can be achieved at the optimal level. The partnership improves Spike’s business operations by achieving efficiency with the help of the latest market promotions, trends, technical support, and training programs from Schneider. Spike Electric is an authorized partner to manufacturer value added solutions of Schneider, but not a seller of individual components of Square D / Schneider Electric. In the past electrical distributors would have to call a gray market reseller to fulfill a quick ship need. Spike Electric works to help combat the gray market, not add to it. With the large on hand inventory levels, UL 845 certification, and authorized partnership this will bring a new level of service & quality to the motor control market.
Spike Electric is now stocking the Model 6 motor control center & accessories to be able to fulfill quick ship or custom request to clients. Square D Model 6 Motor Control Center Partner Program is developed for Spike to build faster and better by looking for efficient ways to improve business operations in any possible manner. Schneider Electric is providing tools and resources to facilitate the manufacturing process so that it can deliver its real potential with an extensive level of productivity. Please see our website under industry alerts and how we are working to combat the grey market, not add to it.
This unique Partnership is working to digitally transform the world by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software, and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. Schneider Electric partnering with Spike Electric Controls, is part of its expanding standards and reach as the company is an advocate of open standards and partnership ecosystems. Schneider is passionate about their shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.
Spike Electric is working on safety as a number 1 priority. The risk of injury is greatly reduced for their clients by moving their assemblies off congested job sites to their shop-controlled environment. The risks of quality issues are also greatly reduced as their quick ship products are delivered 100% complete with reviewed and approved ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance data packages. Other benefits of their quick ship program are a reduction in unplanned downtime and overtime and greater operational efficiencies.
Spike's clients benefit from their unique, integrated delivery platforms which include consulting, trouble shootings tough technical problems, offering new solutions for obsolete gear, hands-on management of client’s custom-engineered solution, field start-up support, & 24/7 emergency assistance.
Schneider is proud to have Spike Electric Controls on board as the company is created with the equipment and expertise to handle virtually any of the electrical product needs. The company is proudly offering a full metal fabrication shop on-site to make any modifications or to engineer any structure needed to fulfill any custom order. Their panel wiring shop has the benefits of a climate-controlled area where their staff can concentrate on building a quality product for their customers. Compared to their peers, they deliver the highest value to their customers by producing products and systems that function with the highest degree of safety while providing the ultimate inefficient operation and design. It is not surprising that they have many repeat customers and long-standing relationships. They pride themselves on being considered more of a partner than a supplier.
Products available for quick ship:
Square D Model 3
Square D Model 4
Square D Model 5
Square D Model 6
MCC Buckets
MCC Repair and Maintenance
MCC Testing
MCC Bucket conversion *upgrading from motor starters to VFD’s or soft starters*
Direct replacements for obsolete MCC
Buckets: Style: Fusible or Breaker type
Nema Size 00-6 Motor Control Buckets
FVNR starter Buckets
IEC Starter Buckets
FVR Starter Buckets
VFD Buckets
Soft Start Buckets
Contactor type buckets
Fused Feeder buckets
Breaker Feeder Buckets
Square D Model 6 Nema 3R outdoor Motor Control Centers
Square D Model 6 Nema 4X Stainless Steel Motor Control Centers
Square D Model 6 Nema 3R Stainless Steel Motor Control Centers
Cole Attaway
Spike Electric Controls
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn