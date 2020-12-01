FIRST OF ITS KIND – FULLY HANDLED TELEMATICS IS NOW AVAILABLE

Parent Company - Foresight Intelligence® NO Touch Telematics by Foresight Intelligence®

Foresight Intelligence® changes the telematics vertical with completely managed service option.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Intelligence®, Inc., a privately held technology conglomerate based in Arizona has launched a new era of telematics, the fully managed platform. To date, telematics companies, which are predominantly SaaS (Software as a Service) subscription based and often templated versions of scaled software.

Foresight Intelligence® has been active in the space since 2009 as the only data company with an agile based cloud platform offered in the space. While retaining a large client base of both mid-sized and enterprise clientele, they have been first to market with a fully integrated solution that syncs to any open API and business system. Foresight’s solution: Fleet Intelligence™, was part of the NEXT Coalition’s COVID technology solutions with their offering; Crewstrong™

Their newest launch comes this week with another first in the space with their new fully managed solution: NO Touch Telematics.

NO Touch Telematics is being called the “new era” of managed technology. Foresight CEO and founder, Dale Hanna, says “…telematics has never been the challenge, the biggest hurdle is the management of technology platforms by organizations that already have full plates. The goal should be to help them get to the result, not teaching a new system to already busy people…”

The new platform is already live and boasts fully managed features such as preventative maintenance, customized reporting, alert systems as well as many others. The main difference with this offering that stands out, is all of these features are completely handled by the Foresight Intelligence® telematics team. NO Touch Telematics is exactly that – it requires no hands-on management, learning or onboarding from the customer. The customer isn’t even required to log into the platform if they so choose to avoid it. They will still receive all the needed results such as reports, tracking and updates throughout their workday and weekly, monthly and quarterly cadence. NO Touch is an entire team of professionals managing each asset – all for the price of a coffee.

“We’re giving back countless hours, removing headaches & hassles and most important – giving back time to the customer with this service level.” Says Hanna “This keeps everyone working on what they are good at, let the technology people handle your technology, and the customer can get back to doing what they do best.”

NO Touch Telematics is the first of its kind and a very accelerated offering. This will be the competitive edge needed for telematics customers as they proceed into 2021 and beyond. “The option for the future isn’t to learn continued new technology and try to manage it all, it needs to be automated and run with as little touch as possible.” According to Dale Hanna – ‘No Touch’ to be exact.

NO Touch Telematics is available now for full implementation as well as 30-day trial.

Contact Foresight Intelligence®: