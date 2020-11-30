Hoyer Statement on President-Elect Joe Biden's Economic Team

"The economic team announced by President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris today not only looks like America, it reflects a commitment to ensuring that our economic policies make it possible for all Americans to get through this crisis and access opportunities that help them get ahead. I congratulate all the nominees for senior economic roles in their Administration, who bring a diversity of perspectives and are eminently qualified to help the next President and Vice President oversee both short-term relief to help our people get through this pandemic and long-term changes to make it easier for everyone to Make It In America. "When we talk about building back better from this pandemic, it means recognizing that we cannot simply return to the economy we had before COVID-19 struck. The economic team announced today will lead an effort by the Biden-Harris Administration to rebuild our economy so it works for everyone and to put opportunity, economic security, and prosperity back within reach for all Americans. "Janet Yellen, who won accolades for her steady leadership of the Federal Reserve, is an excellent choice to be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department since its creation in 1789. Her Deputy Secretary, Wally Adeyamo, has many years of experience helping to govern through crisis and will bring a fresh perspective to the Treasury Department. I've worked closely with Neera Tanden for a number of years, and I know that she will be a tremendous asset to President-elect Biden as he works with Congress to invest in a stronger economy for all Americans. Cecilia Rouse, Jared Bernstein, and Heather Boushey all bring an extraordinary amount of experience and talent to the Council of Economic Advisors. "I join in congratulating all those announced today, and I look forward to working closely with them to ensure that the next Administration and House Democrats partner to deliver results for the American people. Together, we will advance policies that reduce disparities in access to wealth and opportunity, enable more Americans to attain real economic security, and help our communities build back better and stronger."