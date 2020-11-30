Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A204976

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper V. Valenti                           

STATION:   Williston Barracks                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: November 15, 2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED:    Dujuan Williams                                           

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient

 

VICTIM: Mark Furman

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Vermont State Police were notified of an assault that occurred in the Northwest State Correctional Facility. It was reported an inmate, Dujuan Williams, assaulted Correctional Officer Mark Furman.  NWSCF provided multiple reports of the incident.

 

Through investigation and interviewing people involved, to include a witness, it was determined Williams assaulted Furman by biting him. Furman suffered from a minor injury.  Williams was issued a citation for simple assault and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 19, 2021 at 0830 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/19/21 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

