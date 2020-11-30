Williston Barracks / Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A204976
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper V. Valenti
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: November 15, 2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
VIOLATION: Simple Assault
ACCUSED: Dujuan Williams
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient
VICTIM: Mark Furman
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police were notified of an assault that occurred in the Northwest State Correctional Facility. It was reported an inmate, Dujuan Williams, assaulted Correctional Officer Mark Furman. NWSCF provided multiple reports of the incident.
Through investigation and interviewing people involved, to include a witness, it was determined Williams assaulted Furman by biting him. Furman suffered from a minor injury. Williams was issued a citation for simple assault and is ordered to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, on January 19, 2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/19/21 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.