Assistant Attorney General, Medical Practice Board

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office (AGO) seeks an attorney on a part-time basis to join the legal team advising and conducting administrative proceedings before the Vermont Board of Medical Practice (Board). The position is part of the Administrative Law Unit within the General Counsel and Administrative Law Division of the AGO and reports to the Director of the Administrative Law Unit. The position will be for six (6) months but may be extended, if circumstances warrant, in the AGOs sole discretion.

The Board licenses physicians, physician assistants, and podiatrists and certifies anesthesiologist assistants and radiologist assistants. The Board also investigates complaints and charges of unprofessional conduct against any health care professional it licenses or certifies and determines if charges are substantiated.

This Assistant Attorney General (AAG) position represents the State of Vermont in physician and other licensee discipline cases. Matters before the Board typically resolve through negotiated settlements, but contested cases may result in litigation and are on occasion appealed to the Vermont Supreme Court. The AAGs assigned to the Board participate in monthly Board and investigative committee meetings.

Due to the pandemic, all work is expected to be performed remotely; however, should circumstances permit in-person work, the primary work location would be the Pavilion building at 109 State Street in Montpelier. The Board’s offices are located in Burlington, and some work may be performed there as well.

At least two years’ experience as an attorney is preferred. Candidates should have sound litigation and writing skills and the ability to effectively collaborate with the AGO legal team, Board staff and members, and opposing counsel. Experience with medical licensing will be favorably considered. Candidates experienced with other professional licensing or who have litigation experience that included medical issues (malpractice, workers’ comp, disability, etc.) are also encouraged to apply.

Candidates must be a member in good standing of the Vermont bar or eligible to waive in.

This AAG position is an exempt part-time position, limited to 60% of a full-time position. Salary will be based upon qualifications and experience in accordance with the State of Vermont Attorney Pay Plan. No leave, insurance, or other benefits are provided for temporary positions; however, a laptop and IT support will be provided.

This position will remain open until filled, but the intent is to fill the position as soon as possible. Please respond by sending your statement of interest, resume, a brief writing sample, and references to the AGO, attention Deb Matthews: AGO.Info@vermont.gov

The State of Vermont is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer. For a full copy of the EEOC policy, please see: http://humanresources.vermont.gov/labor-relations/equal-opportunity

Last modified: November 30, 2020