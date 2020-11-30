Bruneau & Co. will bid farewell to autumn with a nearly 400-lot online Fall Antiques & Fine Art auction, December 10th

Extremely fine horse hair bridle group of the kind made in prison in the Southwestern U.S. in the 20th century, in exceptional condition (est. $2,000-$3,000).

Crayon on paper illustration by Lois Mailou Jones (Mass./Haiti, 1905-1998), 8 ¾ inches by 6 ½ inches (sight), of two women doing chores and gossiping over a fence (est. $2,000-$3,000).

19th century European Gothic Revival figural hall bench featuring an ornately carved crest over acanthus leaf band over military official portrait cartouches (est. $1,500-$2,500).

19th century walnut and cherrywood New York Victorian Aesthetic carved crane pedestal having an oval-shaped top over an ornate column with exquisitely carved cranes (est. $1,500-$2,500).