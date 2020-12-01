EPSON Robots NEW Distribution Partner - Industrial Control of Zeeland, MI
Michigan’s factory-automation distributor, Industrial Control, is now one of only two distributors of Epson Robots for the state of Michigan.
Our business has grown organically due to our dedication to provide the best service to our customers, create a measurable ROI, and always supplying the highest quality products.”ZEELAND, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZEELAND, MI – December 1, 2020 – Michigan’s factory-automation distributor, Industrial Control, is now one of only two distributors of Epson Robots for the state of Michigan.
— Mark Ermatinger
Epson Robots is a global leader in PC controlled precision factory automation, with over 100,000 units sold worldwide and a product line of hundreds of models of easy to use SCARA, Cartesian and 6-Axis robots based on a common PC based platform. Building on a 35-year heritage, Epson Robots today delivers robots for precision assembly and material handling applications in the aerospace, appliance, automotive, biotechnology, consumer product, electronics, food processing, medical device, pharmaceutical, plastics, semiconductor, and telecommunication industries.
According to Fortune Business Insights, The global industrial robots market size stood at $21.83 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $66.48 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecasted period. Nearly 60% of that will derive from Articulated and Scara robots. Both of which Industrial Control distributes.
Now distributing Epson Robots as well as, naturally paired products such as, Asyril Feeders and Shunk Grippers, Industrial Control has the capabilities to meet nearly any manufacturing challenge.
“Our business has grown organically due to our dedication to provide the best service to our customers, create a measurable return on their investments, and always supplying the highest quality products. Our advanced automation technology expertise can quickly reduce the total manufacturing cost
and assure total system compatibility” said Mark Ermatinger, CEO of Zeeland, Mich.-based Industrial Control.
Industrial Control was incorporated in 1975 and is now celebrating 45 years of serving Michigan manufacturers. The company is a second-generation family-owned business, co-owned by brothers Mark and Karl Ermatinger. Since both brothers are members of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, the company is certified as a minority-owned business.
Industrial Control has been a member of the Association of High Technology Distributors for over 30 years, and Mark Ermatinger is on the executive board of directors as the finance chair and scheduled to become the association president in 2024-2025. Mark is also the founder of the Advanced Manufacturing Expo.
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Joe Teague
Marketing Manager
Cell: 616-299-7610
Email: joe.teague@industrialcontrol.com
Joe Teague
Industrial Control / Advanced Manufacturing Expo
+1 616-299-7610
email us here