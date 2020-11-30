US 75 Grayson Co

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a series of four cross street intersections closures on US 75 in Sherman, Texas, will begin Nov. 30, 2020. Each closure is scheduled to last no more than one week.

Each closure will enable contractor crews to make frontage road intersection improvements along US 75, officials said. Only one closure will occur at a time, to minimize disruption of traffic.

The first closure at Center Street is scheduled for Nov. 30 through Dec. 6, 2020.

The second closure at Houston Street is scheduled for Dec. 7 through 13, 2020.

These closures are necessary for grading and pavement improvements in preparation of detouring main lane traffic on US 75. During each closure, cross street traffic will only be able to turn right onto the frontage road and proceed to the next intersection.

Closures are also planned at Washington Street and Lamar Street at a later time. These closures will also be announced in advance of the work, officials said.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.