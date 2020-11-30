Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
US 183 Rising Star Town Section Project Traffic Pattern to Change this Week

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will alter the traffic pattern in the south portion of the US 183 Rising Star Town Section Project.

Traffic will shift from the southbound side of US 183 to the NB side of the roadway, onto the newly constructed pavement. The limits of this change are from Mill Street (at the post office) to the southern Rising Star city limits. Crews will mill the existing pavement in the southbound lane in preparation of new pavement to be placed in this area. This section of the project has less utilities to be relocated and is expected to advance faster than the northbound section.

The portion of SH 36 in Rising Star is nearing completion with some work still underway at the intersection at Mayben Street. 

Motorists are reminded to pay attention to road signs to slow their speed and use caution in the construction zone.  

