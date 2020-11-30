Concrete Repairs Delta, Lamar Counties

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that full-depth concrete repairs on three roadways in Delta and Lamar Counties is slated to begin Nov. 16, 2020.

Contractor O. Trevino Construction LLC was awarded the contract to complete this project in these counties valued at more than $300,000. The target completion date for this project is January 2021, officials said.

The contractor will make full-depth concrete repairs at these locations: Delta County, State Highway 19/24 from SH 19 south to the Delta-Lamar County line; Lamar County, SH 19/24 (Church Street) from south Loop 286 to FM 1507 (Jefferson Road), and Loop 286 from US 82 west to approximately one-half mile south of US 82 east (Dawn Drive).

The contractor plans to begin work in Delta County, and move to Lamar County as the work is completed. Temporary lane closures will be present at these locations while this project is underway. Motorists traveling around Paris, Texas, need to be on the alert for these repair/work zones when the project reaches Loop 286, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.