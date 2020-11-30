US 271 Lamar County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that workers will be working on US 271 north of Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, in preparation for the installation of a turn lane and acceleration lane on that roadway.

Contractor GHB Equipment Company LLC will be filling the existing shoulder rumble strips on US 271 southbound, approximately 4.5 miles north of Loop 286 at CR 33860 (Beaver Creek) on Nov. 23 and 24, 2020. This work will require the closure of the right lane of US 271 southbound at this location, officials said.

After this work is completed, the pavement markings and signs at this location will be reconfigured to allow for a right-turn lane and acceleration lane.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.