Northbound US 75 Grayson Co

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced two closures on northbound US 75 in Sherman, Texas, beginning Nov. 30, 2020.

Exit 59 from the northbound lanes of US 75, which carries traffic to Pecan and Washington Streets, and the northbound entrance ramp to US 75 from Pecan Street are expected to remain closed for approximately two months, officials said.

During this closure, northbound main lane traffic should take Exit 60 rather than Exit 59. This closure will help reduce the risk of crashes while contractor crews rebuild the frontage road and work on temporary pavement widening near Pecan Street.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.