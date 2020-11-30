Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,512 in the last 365 days.

Northbound US 75 Grayson Co

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced two closures on northbound US 75 in Sherman, Texas, beginning Nov. 30, 2020.

Exit 59 from the northbound lanes of US 75, which carries traffic to Pecan and Washington Streets, and the northbound entrance ramp to US 75 from Pecan Street are expected to remain closed for approximately two months, officials said.

During this closure, northbound main lane traffic should take Exit 60 rather than Exit 59. This closure will help reduce the risk of crashes while contractor crews rebuild the frontage road and work on temporary pavement widening near Pecan Street.

Officials advised motorists to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while this new phase of construction is underway. This construction and any necessary temporary lane closures it creates are subject to change due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

Motorists who travel frequently in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

Northbound US 75 Grayson Co

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.