New Traffic Signals to be Installed at US 190 and FM 2808 Near Kempner

LAMPASAS COUNTY – Beginning the week of Nov. 9, 2020, TxDOT's Brownwood District will install a new traffic signal at the intersection of US 190 and FM 2808 near Kempner.

In addition to the new signals, TxDOT’s contractor Texas Materials Group, Inc. of Cedar Park, will also construct an acceleration lane on the east end of the intersection and a deceleration lane on the west end of the intersection.

The signal is being placed due to an increased amount of traffic entering US 190 from FM 2808. The presence of the new signals will provide motorists additional safety turning from or onto FM 2808. The acceleration/deceleration lanes will also allow for a safer transition when entering or exiting US 190.

Weather permitting, this project is anticipated to be completed by March 2021.

Motorists are asked to allow extra time to arrive at your destination due to possible delays. Please use caution in the construction zone, slow your speed, pay attention to road signs and avoid distractions such as cell phones.