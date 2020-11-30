The new ebankIT is now at Porto Office Park

The change was not just the office, it included a reformulation of the company's branding

PORTO, PORTUGAL, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EbankIT, a global company that develops an omnichannel digital banking platform, moved its headquarters to Porto's new business center - Porto Office Park - and renewed its branding and digital presence.

The change reflects the image of a global company, with more than 20 international projects, being present in markets such as Canada, England, Switzerland, South Africa and Kuwait. In addition to the new offices, ebankIT renewed its logo to enter a new phase of its existence. The logo, a three-dimensional image that symbolizes excellence, adaptability and trust, was designed with the aim of reflecting all the values that ebankIT stands for and seeks to represent in solutions developed for customers - fully digital, accessible anytime, anywhere and available on any device.

For Renato Oliveira, President and CEO of ebankIT, “It is a great pleasure to present our renewed image, at a time when we are entering a new phase of growth for the company, despite the current climate of uncertainty. The image and location have changed but our mission and added value remains the same: to allow the adoption of sophisticated omnichannel platforms by financial institutions, allowing them to provide excellent services to their customers, accompanying them in their successful journey. ”

The ebankIT rebranding was designed in recent months and assumes the continued commitment to quality and well-being of all employees, maintaining the energy that characterizes the company, in a bold and innovative way.

About ebankIT

ebankIT is an international company that develops a Leading Omnichannel Digital Banking Platform with capabilities to enable Banks and Credit Unions to run lean, run smart and innovate fast. ebankIT’s mission is to help the banking business realize their full potential, strengthen customer relationship while minimizing costs and increasing digital revenues. Considered a “Top 10 Global Emerging Stars” by KPMG H2 Ventures Fintech 1000 2015/16, it has also been considered a top vendor worldwide to support Digital Banking in all key areas of operation by Gartner. In 2019, its unique solution was once again awarded “Best of Show” at Finovate Fall New York, one of the leading fintech fairs in the world.