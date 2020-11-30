Injured Hiker in Bartlett

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 30, 2020

Bartlett, NH – On Saturday, November 28 shortly before noon, New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Diana’s Baths Trail. The hiker was Penny Federici, 34, of Providence, RI. Federici was hiking with her friend when she injured her ankle and was unable to continue walking on her own. A passerby notified a member of the US Forest Service who was in the area and he was able to initiate a call for help.

Along with Conservation Officers, rescuers from North Conway Fire, Bartlett Jackson Ambulance, Brewster Ambulance, SOLO students, and the US Forest Service responded. Federici was placed in a litter and carried to the trailhead. She reached the trailhead shortly after 12:30 a.m. and was transported by ambulance to the Memorial Hospital in North Conway for treatment.