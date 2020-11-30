Injured Hiker Rescued from Lonesome Lake Trail

CONTACT: Lieutenant James Kneeland 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 November 30, 2020

Lincoln, NH – At 2:50 p.m. on Saturday November 28, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Lonesome Lake Trail in Lincoln. The hiker, who was identified as 65-year-old Christina Smith of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, had suffered a lower leg injury while descending from Cannon Mountain. Companion hikers were able to assist Smith further down the trail until they met up with a rescue team comprised of volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Conservation Officers from NH Fish and Game. Just below Lonesome Lake, the rescue team placed the injured hiker into a litter and carried her to the trailhead where they arrived at 5:45 p.m. Smith was taken by personal vehicle from the trailhead for further evaluation of her injury. Rescuers encountered snow and rain which caused very slippery trail conditions. Sixteen volunteers from the Pemi Valley SAR Team showed up to assist in the rescue.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit www.hikesafe.com.

No further information is available at this time.