Privacy Ref to Expand Certification Study Groups
As candidates prepare for their examinations, Certification Study Groups provide a facilitated environment to gain confidence in their privacy knowledge
DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Privacy Ref to Expand Certification Study Groups to Address Growing Demand
— Bob Siegel
Privacy Ref, Inc., a company dedicated to helping organizations develop new or improve existing privacy programs, policies, and practices, announced today the expansion of its Certification Study Groups™.
Certification Study Groups™ supplement Privacy Ref’s offerings as an Official Training Partner of the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP). As certification candidates prepare for their examinations, Certification Study Groups™ provide a facilitated environment to gain confidence in their privacy knowledge through live on-line discussions with other candidates in a session moderated by a recognized Fellow of Information Privacy.
These affordable certification study groups, priced at only $35.00 per session, provide an excellent means for certification candidates to engage in active, focused discussions led by an experienced privacy professional, and get answers to their questions before taking the exam.
Certification Study Groups™ are available to help candidates preparing for the CIPP, CIPM and soon the CIPT exam. These study groups complement Privacy Ref’s training but are not affiliated with the IAPP. For more information on Privacy training, visit Privacy Ref’s website at https://privacyref.com/
“There are many ways to prepare for taking a certification exam from the IAPP,” said Bob Siegel, Privacy Ref’s president “but no matter how you study, there always seem to be some questions remaining, and we are here to help.”
About Privacy Ref
Privacy Ref focuses on aligning privacy practices with clients’ organizational and operational goals. The company designs and implements data privacy programs or enhances existing ones, drawing on their experience and industry best practices. Privacy Ref’s highly renowned and credentialed subject matter experts develop custom privacy programs unique to each organization.
