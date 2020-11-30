Job Announcement - Attorney II

Anticipated Start Date: 1/4/2021

Job Posting Closing: 12/9/2020 at 11:59 PM

Hiring Range: $5543-$7390

Summary of Work

This position will represent indigent clients in judicial proceedings in the East Central Judicial District and on appeals in the North Dakota Supreme Court. This position will require travel to all counties in the East Central Judicial District and will provide conflict services in other jurisdictions.

Responsibilities include:

Represent clients in judicial proceedings in a competent, effective and ethical manner.

Provide representation for conflict cases in other jurisdictions as necessary which may require some travel.

Keep abreast of statutory and decisional law in areas of practice.

Maintain license to practice laws and obtain required CLE credits.

May assist with agency education and training programs and projects for public defenders and contract attorneys

Link to full job announcement: https://www.cnd.nd.gov/psc/recruit/EMPLOYEE/HRMS/c/HRS_HRAM_FL.HRS_CG_SEARCH_FL.GBL?Page=HRS_APP_JBPST_FL&Action=U&SiteId=11000&FOCUS=Applicant&JobOpeningId=3017406&PostingSeq=1