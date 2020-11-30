Giving Tuesday Tips from DATCP and DFI

Release Date: November 30, 2020

DATCP Media Contact: Ti Gauger, Public Information Officer, (608) 224-5007

DFI Media Contact: Jess Noelck, Communications Director, (608) 261-4504

MADISON – Now more than ever, charities are relying on the generosity of donors to meet the increased need for their services across our state. This Giving Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions (DFI) are offering tips to help you ensure that your donations will reach the organization of your choice.

“Scammers sometimes use phony websites and high-pressure pitches to gather funds for fake charities in an effort to steal your money and personal information," said Lara Sutherlin, Administrator of DATCP's Division of Trade and Consumer Protection. “There are many simple ways you can protect yourself from scammers and make sure you are donating to a legitimate charity."

“With a little research and a few precautions, you can help ensure your donations will be used as intended and go to organizations that are genuinely serving others," said Patti Epstein, Administrator of DFI's Division of Corporate and Consumer Services.

If you receive a phone call, email, or text from someone asking for a donation:

