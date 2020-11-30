'HNN Presents' 4 New Releases on December 1st from Bayview Entertainment
Deadly Virtues, Meat, Anatomy of Monsters, and A Young Man with High Potential - Available Now on DVD and VOD
HNN Presents is the NEW Horrornews.net Distribution Label ”AUDUBON, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "HNN Presents" four new DVD & VOD releases available on December 1st, Deadly Virtues, Meat, Anatomy of Monsters, and A Young Man with High Potential, from Bayview Entertainment.
We believe in horror. This is the genesis of a new era in how people consume entertainment and we are leading the charge to a revolution. As we stand at the forefront of the film industries rebirth, it’s our mission to establish the horror genre as the epicenter of the “at home” video experience.
Deadly Virtues
Over the course of a weekend, a hypnotic home invader explores and exploits the relationship of a suburban, middle class couple. His brutal torture of the husband and seduction of the wife uncovers an uncomfortable truth about their marriage and ultimately acts as a catalyst for extreme liberation.
Meat
This surreal erotic thriller is set in a flesh-filled and violence-prone butcher shop. A large, lustful butcher, used to living out his sexual fantasies in the shop, becomes interested in Roxy, his young female apprentice. The girl, documenting everything with a video camera, enthusiastically gets involved with him. But when the butcher is murdered and a police inspector, who looks exactly like the dead butcher, investigates the crime, the story takes on a dreamlike quality. A visually explicit, beguiling tale - think Peter Greenaway's The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, meets Gaspar Noé's Carne by way of Jean-Pierre Jeunet's Delicatessen. In Dutch with English subtitles.
Anatomy of Monsters
Andrew seems ordinary as he prepares for an evening out. He carefully shaves, styles his hair, and selects the perfect outfit. As the hour grows late, he decides to make the final preparations by examining his tools for the night: duct tape, rubber gloves and a large hunting knife. Andrew plans to haunt a bar to ensnare an unsuspecting woman but finds that this is more difficult then it appears. He is starting to lose hope of finding someone when someone finds him... Sarah notices Andrew as she is sitting alone in the back of the bar. She strikes up a conversation with him. Last call arrives and Sarah suggests that they get a motel room. What unfolds is a diabolical game of cat and mouse, and a soul bearing confession of love and death.
A Young Man with High Potential
This disturbing psychological thriller follows a reclusive young man's desperate desire for sex and human contact. Piet (Adam Ild Rohweder) is a brilliant grad student but also painfully shy and socially inept. His lonely and sexually frustrated existence changes when he is forced to partner on a school project with the pretty and outgoing Klara (Paulina Galazka). As they spend time together, Piet misinterprets her friendly personality and awkwardly professes his love to her. When Klara rejects his advance, Piet retreats into himself, becoming more obsessed with his ''love'' until one night when he drugs Klara in a rage. What follows is a very long and horrifying aftermath that sends the man down a dark and despicable path. A disquieting tale reminiscent of the works of Lars von Trier and Michael Haneke.
About BayView Entertainment
BayView Entertainment, LLC, is a full service media company committed to acquire, develop, produce, market and distribute audio-visual content. For over fifteen years, BayView made its name by being dedicated to releasing only the best programs in each category from some of the most trusted names in the field.
BayView’s disc programming can be found throughout the country at all online suppliers plus fine brick & mortar retailers, as well as streaming/video on demand at all major digital retailers and platforms.
