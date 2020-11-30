Axios Investigations Firm assists Fayetteville Man looking to fill hunger gap left by canceled Thanksgiving meal event

One Big Family Thanksgiving Event

One Big Family Thanksgiving Event

Axios Investigations Firm Logo

Axios Inspires Foundation Logo

Axios Inspires Foundation Logo

Axios Investigations Firm assists the One Big Family Organization to feed 1000's of those in need this past Thanksgiving when "Operation Turkey" was canceled.

If you don't see it, be it. So, if I'm able to do it, why not do it.”
— Carl Pringle
FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Carl Pringle, 1 Big Family, Axios Investigations Firm, and Axios Inspires Foundation heard that "Operation Turkey" was canceled because of COVID-19, they knew we had to do more for this yearly event.

Carl Pringle is a longtime Fayetteville staple to the community and a member of the "1 Big Family," a collection of different clubs and individuals looking to make a difference in the Sandhills.

On top of feeding people in need every Sunday for the last 7 months with the help from Sponsors like Axios Investigations Firm and Kraken-Skulls, Pringle helps put together his yearly "We Are 1 Big Family Thanksgiving Dinner." When the news broke about "Operation Turkey," which serves up to 15,000 people in the region, Pringle scrambled to gather more volunteers and food.

"My thing is nobody goes hungry today if we can help it," Pringle said.

The Epicenter Church provided the group with more food and resources, allowing them to expand their outreach.

Pringle said they've been making and serving meals since the start of the week. "We were a part of that thousand feedings in Spring Lake, the 400 plus in Lumberton."

On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers packed up freshly made food and delivered it to more than seven different locations, including spots where the homeless community can be found.

Axios Investigations Firm and Axios Inspires Foundation CEO/Founder Jereme said, "In a time where so many people are divided and struggling, we believe that events like this bring us closer together. We are proud to help sponsor and volunteer for this amazing event."

Casey Covington's been a part of the yearly 1 Big Family event. He told ABC11 they hope to serve more than 3,000 people when it's all said and done.

"We can still do the social distance, we still use hand sanitizer, masks, everything. So, as long as people are getting fed, that's all that matters," Covington said.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins also showed her support on Thanksgiving, making a stop at Ponderosa Shopping Center, where the group spent the week cooking food and distributing it to the public.

Pringle said it's about making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays. "Why not? That's my motto. I mean, I always say, if you don't see it, be it. So, if I'm able to do it, why not do it."

Michael Lozano
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
+1 833-462-9467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Axios Investigations Firm assists Fayetteville Man looking to fill hunger gap left by canceled Thanksgiving meal event

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Michael Lozano
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
+1 833-462-9467
Company/Organization
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
555 Fayetteville St Suite 201
Raleigh, North Carolina, 27601
United States

Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Our Mission: Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) strives each day in creating an atmosphere of respect, maintaining the highest ethical and moral standards, being faithful stewards of all that is entrusted to us, assisting our clients in achieving their desired outcomes, and having a positive influence on all of whom come in contact with our firm. At Axios Investigations (AIF), we are prepared to provide a full range of services in risk mitigation, consultation, and investigative services. Ranging from private individuals, government agencies and corporate clients across the nation and worldwide.

http://www.axiosinvestigations.com

More From This Author
Axios Investigations Firm assists Fayetteville Man looking to fill hunger gap left by canceled Thanksgiving meal event
Axios Investigations Firm Assists Woman Searching For Homeless Veteran Brother Missing Since July in Lodi, CA
Axios Investigations Firm (AIF) has launched Axios Inspires Foundation
View All Stories From This Author