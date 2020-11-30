Axios Investigations Firm assists Fayetteville Man looking to fill hunger gap left by canceled Thanksgiving meal event
Axios Investigations Firm assists the One Big Family Organization to feed 1000's of those in need this past Thanksgiving when "Operation Turkey" was canceled.
If you don't see it, be it. So, if I'm able to do it, why not do it.”FAYETTEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Carl Pringle, 1 Big Family, Axios Investigations Firm, and Axios Inspires Foundation heard that "Operation Turkey" was canceled because of COVID-19, they knew we had to do more for this yearly event.
— Carl Pringle
Carl Pringle is a longtime Fayetteville staple to the community and a member of the "1 Big Family," a collection of different clubs and individuals looking to make a difference in the Sandhills.
On top of feeding people in need every Sunday for the last 7 months with the help from Sponsors like Axios Investigations Firm and Kraken-Skulls, Pringle helps put together his yearly "We Are 1 Big Family Thanksgiving Dinner." When the news broke about "Operation Turkey," which serves up to 15,000 people in the region, Pringle scrambled to gather more volunteers and food.
"My thing is nobody goes hungry today if we can help it," Pringle said.
The Epicenter Church provided the group with more food and resources, allowing them to expand their outreach.
Pringle said they've been making and serving meals since the start of the week. "We were a part of that thousand feedings in Spring Lake, the 400 plus in Lumberton."
On Thursday, hundreds of volunteers packed up freshly made food and delivered it to more than seven different locations, including spots where the homeless community can be found.
Axios Investigations Firm and Axios Inspires Foundation CEO/Founder Jereme said, "In a time where so many people are divided and struggling, we believe that events like this bring us closer together. We are proud to help sponsor and volunteer for this amazing event."
Casey Covington's been a part of the yearly 1 Big Family event. He told ABC11 they hope to serve more than 3,000 people when it's all said and done.
"We can still do the social distance, we still use hand sanitizer, masks, everything. So, as long as people are getting fed, that's all that matters," Covington said.
Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins also showed her support on Thanksgiving, making a stop at Ponderosa Shopping Center, where the group spent the week cooking food and distributing it to the public.
Pringle said it's about making sure no one goes hungry during the holidays. "Why not? That's my motto. I mean, I always say, if you don't see it, be it. So, if I'm able to do it, why not do it."
Michael Lozano
Axios Investigations Firm, LLC
+1 833-462-9467
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn