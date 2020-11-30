SocialBox.Biz Takes Stand Against Digital Exclusion - Helping Organisations Meet Sustainability Goals

London, UK based Community interest company aims to end digital poverty in the UK by 2030

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at SocialBox.Biz has made their stance known: the community interest company is on a mission to help bring about a digitally included society, and their team is working diligently to make this a reality.Laptops for Homeless, Refugees, and Older People in isolation initiative from SocialBox.Biz Community Interest Company.Full story:Please re-tweet:Their mission consists of three main goals: to eradicate digital poverty in the UK by the year 2030; to reduce the amount of no longer needed yet usable technology being scraped by organisations; and to revise procurement policies in the UK relating to old technology. According to the team at SocialBox.Biz, "The pandemic and lockdowns have underlined how important technology is to stay connected. We must ensure that vulnerable groups such as the elderly, homeless, and refugees are able to steadily access technology to speak to loved ones, order food and medication online, and continue their education."Laszlo Balla at C4WS, a SocialBox.Biz partner, said, "COVID-19 has made it very difficult for many charities to maintain the provision of their services, which at times are essential for their users. Without IT devices, people couldn't take part in crucial services. Lockdown also impacts people with mental health issues."These goals are part of SocialBox.Biz's digital inclusion manifesto, which outlines a series of steps needed to make their mission a reality. The company is working to bring new partners on board to help connect those in need with laptops and make digital inclusion a reality.Additionally, SocialBox.Biz is calling for an end to the wasteful practice of organisations selling old but still usable technology for scrap, which often gets shipped around the world and adds to our carbon footprint. "The vast majority of old technology can be sustainably reused and placed in the hands of those in need, which in turn will help the UK meet its sustainability goals," said the team at SocialBox.Biz.Their team is also calling on various groups to introduce guidelines, as well as for the government to introduce legislation to first consider whether old technology from organisations could be donated towards digital exclusion initiatives.SocialBox.Biz has already worked with numerous organisations over the part years to procure unneeded but still useful technology for reuse and donate that would otherwise be recycled or thrown away. Then, the laptops and tablets are given to local charity partners to be distributed to those in need.The team at Age UK Wandsworth, a SocialBox.Biz partner, said, "We are so grateful to SocialBox.Biz for the devices that we have received. Digital exclusion is a known issue in the older generation, but this has been exacerbated by COVID-19 when access to public computers has been limited and when so many services and activities have moved online. We have been able to deploy these devices in areas of the borough where older people may not have the means to buy their own equipment and have offered support from our team of ‘Digipals’."A large number of charities and other stakeholders have joined in this campaign.SocialBox.Biz continues to forge ahead in breaking down barriers between those in need and digital means. More information can be found at https://www.socialbox.biz/ About SocialBox.BizSocialBox.Biz is a community interest company (CIC) improving the local community by providing innovative tech solutions.Recent press releases:UK Politicians Across Parties Working Together to Fight Social Exclusion with Re-used TechSocialBox.Biz Empowering Local Organisations to Reach Scope 3 Emissions and Digital Exclusion GoalsFormer child refugee helps connect digitally excluded elderly, refugees and homeless in Lockdown through free laptops initiativeMayor of London pledges hundreds of laptops and computers to help vulnerable stay connected in winter lockdown###