An Unlikely Story

To Save A Child

A book about love, horses, and murder

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to stories, having a few twists and turns keeps the pace fast and the reader engaged from beginning to end. The more unlikely the twist, the more surprising the turns, the more exciting the story becomes. And in the case of author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer’s book, To Save a Child, the reader gets to follow the story of Rick Harrow, a racehorse trainer who is undergoing a period where everything that could go wrong, did. Follow his story and discover the gripping tale filled to the brim with the most unlikely of twists.

Author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is the daughter of the US Ambassador at large, and comes from a very illustrious family that includes two ancestors who helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. She turned to writing, doing so all over the world, like penning The Princes and Princesses of Wales in Oxfordshire, The Royal World of Animals in Guernsey, and nine Rick Harrow novels in the USA. In 2016 and 2018, she sold out two books, The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams and New Tales of Palm Beach, respectively.

The book tells the story of Rick Harrow and his struggles both as a racehorse trainer and as a husband who failed to protect his Kentucky Hills-born wife. The book shows his place in a winter of discontent when everything in his life seems to be falling apart and his struggle to see it through to the very end.

A must have book for fans of gripping tales with lots of twists and turns. Get your copy now!


About Writers’ Branding

Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.


