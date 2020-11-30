The Secret Diary
A deep look at ambassadorship, politics, and slaveryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Politics can be a dirty business and perhaps these days, more than any other time in history, this notion has been stronger than ever. However, when politics is done correctly, it can move mountains, change history, and in this case, end slavery. When author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer learned, through her roots in the Adams-Fairbanks family, that Louisa and John Quincy Adams were instrumental in ending slavery in the United States, she sought to bring their story to light. This story is masterfully told in her book The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams.
As a descendant of an illustrious family herself, and the aforementioned ties to the Adams-Fairbanks line, Beatrice’s penchant for history and culture may very well be in her blood. She is the daughter of the US Ambassador at large, and her ancestors helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. She has written numerous books over the years, doing so in different places around the world. In 2016 and 2018, she wrote two books that sold out, which includes this one.
The book takes the reader on a journey through the countries that Ambassador John Quincy Adams served, all through the different treaties he negotiated, his political life, the challenges he faced in Washington, and more.
Fans of American history, the story of how slavery ended, and the lives of the people who were all involved in seeing it through should grab this book and add it to their collection. Buy your copy today!
