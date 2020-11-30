Killer Beauty
A murder mystery book involving the cosmetics industryCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rival companies competing for a bigger slice of the market’s pie can really get ruthless when it comes to striving for success. These companies can go head-to-head when it comes to their products, advertising, and marketing but seldom do they go overboard and actually hurt each other. However, when a serial killer starts causing trouble in an attempt to get a foothold in the market, things can go horribly deadly. This is the story of the book Murder for Beauty written by author Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer.
Cayzer is a descendant of two ancestors who helped found Upper Virginia in 1620 and has a penchant for writing as she explores the world. She wrote The Princes and Princesses of Wales while in Oxfordshire, The Royal World of Animals in Guernsey, and nine Rick Harrow novels in the USA. Two of her works sold out, The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams in 2016 and New Tales of Palm Beach in 2018. She is also known as the founder of the Cayzer Museum for Children in England.
The book follows sleuth Happy Harrow, a Kentucky-born woman jockey who is also a clairvoyant skilled in finding serial killers. She is tasked to follow a murderer who has killed off top executives of rival companies in order to take over the perfume and cosmetics industry. She sets off on a journey that takes her and the reader to Italy, Monaco, Turkey, and France in a quest to catch the suspect.
If you’re a fan of murder mysteries then this book is definitely a must-have for your collection. Get your copy today!
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
