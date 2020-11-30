Credas Selects ID R&D to Simplify Identity Verification
ID R&D Passive Facial Liveness Fights Fraud Without FrictionNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ID R&D, the award-winning biometric and liveness detection technology company, announced today that Credas Technologies Ltd, a UK-based provider of
biometric identity verification, has selected IDLive™ Face passive facial liveness detection to enable frictionless anti-spoofing during remote onboarding and background checks.
Credas empowers businesses in a range of sectors to embrace digital transformation and reduce complex, manual processes. This is especially important now, as COVID 19 forces branch and office closures, causing companies to redefine “business as usual.” In addition to clients in the financial sector, the company works with those in real estate, legal, and recruiting to meet regulatory requirements such as Know Your Customer, Anti-Money Laundering, and Right to Work.
ID R&D’s IDLive Face provides the critical capability of ensuring “liveness” during remote identity verification. In other words, it ensures that a new customer or employee is not just a match with their uploaded document, but that they are physically present and not a hacker trying to “spoof” the system. Unlike other products, IDLive Face performs the liveness check passively in the background, requiring no additional effort by the user.
Prior to selecting ID R&D, Credas was using a liveness detection solution that relied on the user responding to a challenge by performing an action. ID R&D’s single image, passive approach simplifies the process and delivers accurate results. The product has achieved iBeta Level 1 and Level 2 Presentation Attack Detection Compliance in accordance with ISO/IEC 30107-3. The unique single image approach, which relies on the same selfie used for facial matching, also eased integration. Credas was able to make the switch to ID R&D in just a few days after completing internal testing. The solution is now in production with clients, including a multinational professional services firm.
“Verifying a customer’s identity is a necessary security step, but also an opportunity to make a first impression with a new customer or employee,” said Rhys David, CEO at Credas. “We develop robust solutions that address complex requirements without a complex user experience. It is important to streamline every step of the process and ID R&D enables us to simplify the user journey and deliver an effortless and accurate liveness check.”
“Credas takes time-consuming and resource-intensive processes and simplifies them so that businesses can meet compliance obligations while delivering an exceptional user experience,” said Alexey Khitrov, President at ID R&D. “Credas is well positioned to help their clients increase acquisition and loyalty through its advanced identity verification solutions.”
