Not So Crystal Clear
When a person is found dead, many of us think the process of solving the case is as simple as following standard operating procedure. But this is not as clear cut as people imagine, as is written in author Eris B. Blount's debut novel Lucid. It follows Malcolm Lucid, a well-known defense attorney who is tasked to defend the newly-freed ex-con Jake Williams. At the center of the book is the murder of Cheryl Camen, a woman found dead in her apartment in Manhattan's Upper West Side. What starts out as a simple case then reveals a web of treachery and deception.
A paralegal specializing in criminal law, Brooklyn, New York native Eris B. Blount is a graduate of Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, New York, and possesses a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science. He has taught in various writers’ workshops, sharing his knowledge and insights to colleagues and aspiring writers alike. Lucid is the first book out of the trilogy; No Jurisdiction and Bounds of Insanity follows after. When he’s not writing, Eris enjoys working out and watching movies.
Lucid tells the tale of Malcom Lucid, who took up the mantle of defending Jake Williams, the paramour of the murdered Cheryl Camen, and the prime suspect. Working on the case is Bristin McGillis, an investigator from the Manhattan District Attorney’s office who is trying to save her job amidst budget cuts. As the story slowly unfolds, both Lucid and McGillis uncover a tangled web of lies and deceit.
A must-have book for crime-case thriller fans. Get your copy today!
