The Movement of Life
The chronicle of a family’s life through movementCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As kids, we often play and move around to our hearts’ delight. Wouldn’t it be amazing if as adults we also get to do the same in our work, and in turn, have fun while “playing”? In author Andrea Lambertson’s book The Movement Game, she shares the tale of her family who did just that, and in turn, lived life in a way that allowed them to fully express themselves and who they really are inside.
Andrea holds a Master of Education degree from Cambridge College, and has been a participant in Boston University Sargent College’s board of directors. She utilizes a creative approach to teaching, a method she also applies to her poetry and other writing projects. She also enjoys volunteer work at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York. Andrea also enjoys swimming, antiquing, and golf.
The book tells of the story of the Lambertson family who are all gifted with creativity and how they applied their gifts in different ways. Andrea’s dad, a dentist, carved beauty in his silver filings. Her mom, a cook as well as an interior decorator, created magnificent works of art using a single piece of charcoal. Her brother is a master drummer and a tenor with perfect pitch, whereas her sister expresses her creativity through dancing to her heart’s delight. Through her family’s story, readers will learn that movement is the key to a fulfilling life.
A must-read for patrons of art and life. Grab your copy today!
