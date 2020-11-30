Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 344 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,977 in the last 365 days.

The Movement of Life

The Movement Game

The Movement Game

Andrea Lambertson

Andrea Lambertson

The chronicle of a family’s life through movement

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As kids, we often play and move around to our hearts’ delight. Wouldn’t it be amazing if as adults we also get to do the same in our work, and in turn, have fun while “playing”? In author Andrea Lambertson’s book The Movement Game, she shares the tale of her family who did just that, and in turn, lived life in a way that allowed them to fully express themselves and who they really are inside.

Andrea holds a Master of Education degree from Cambridge College, and has been a participant in Boston University Sargent College’s board of directors. She utilizes a creative approach to teaching, a method she also applies to her poetry and other writing projects. She also enjoys volunteer work at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson, New York. Andrea also enjoys swimming, antiquing, and golf.

The book tells of the story of the Lambertson family who are all gifted with creativity and how they applied their gifts in different ways. Andrea’s dad, a dentist, carved beauty in his silver filings. Her mom, a cook as well as an interior decorator, created magnificent works of art using a single piece of charcoal. Her brother is a master drummer and a tenor with perfect pitch, whereas her sister expresses her creativity through dancing to her heart’s delight. Through her family’s story, readers will learn that movement is the key to a fulfilling life.

A must-read for patrons of art and life. Grab your copy today!

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.



Writers' Branding
Writers' Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

The Movement of Life

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.