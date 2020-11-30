Breaking Free
A detective story about addiction and the quest to overcome itCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction is a crippling problem that can affect anyone. Rich or poor, young or old, when addiction strikes, it can change the life of the addict for the worse and can even result in crime and death. It is a very serious issue plaguing the world today that various studies and efforts are being done to find the key to solving this problem for good. In the book Freedom from Addictions: A Psychological Detective Story, authors Douglas A. Quirk and Reg M. Reynolds detailed a long-time search for the causes of addiction and the results of a successful treatment program for it..
An accomplished and highly-experienced clinical psychologist, Douglas Arthur Quirk is a graduate of the University of Toronto who has served as a consultant to numerous organizations and has spent two decades as Senior Psychologist at the Ontario Correctional Institute. Reg M. Reynolds, also a clinical psychologist, graduated from University of Waterloo and worked as the Chief Psychologist of the Ontario Correctional Institute, a treatment center for alcoholics, drug addicts, and sex offenders, and where the research that went into their book was conducted.
Their book details their work to identify the causes of addiction as well as the proper treatment plan to help addicts recover. The information within the book is very well written and detailed yet simple enough that the average reader would still be able to understand it thoroughly. They tackle numerous topics such as the socioeconomic causes of addiction, mental health issues and everything in between.
Readers who are suffering from an addiction of their own or those who know people struggling with the problem would definitely want this book in their collection.
