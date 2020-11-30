XD Design launches a new collection of Sustainable backpacks, making a positive impact on the use of water
The backpacks, made from recycled materials, are traceable from the recycling process to the final backpack.
Water availability is a worldwide issue. The world’s population is growing so fast that by 2025, 50% of the world’s population will experience a lack of sufficient drinking water.
The Dutch backpack brand XD Design decided to make a positive impact on its use of water, and prove it!
The first initiative is to reduce the use of water. To that end, the new collection of backpacks is made from certified recycled materials, thus saving huge amounts of water in the production process.
To ensure that only original feedstock has been used in the products, and thus saving natural resources, the company works with Aware technology.
Aware is a virtual component that authenticates the sustainable content of a final product by using a disruptive tracer and blockchain technology. With Aware, the backpacks will be traceable from the recycling process through to the final product. On average, each sustainable backpack saved 18 liters of water and reused 31 water bottles.
The CEO of XD Design, Albert van der Veen, states that “by working with Aware we can guarantee genuine recycled materials in the final backpack and the real impact claims we make about the reduction in the usage of water. A true sustainable story from start to finish.”
More than just saving water in the production process, XD Design wants to make a tangible, positive impact and increase water availability by supporting the Dutch NGO Justdiggit.
Justdiggit jumpstarts landscape programs that will have a positive impact; making dry lands green again by inspiring and motivating farmers in Africa. Degraded landscapes are restored by combining traditional rainwater harvesting techniques with new technology.
Justdiggits’ approach to restore land is called the “Hydrologic Corridor”. Its founding principle - that the earth can be restored with a little kickstart from human interventions on land. The Justdiggit programs influence regional climates by capturing CO2, reducing local temperatures and creating localized rains.
In dry areas, the soil is degraded and rainwater can no longer infiltrate into the ground. It evaporates or causes erosion and flooding, and washes away any remaining fertile soil. By combining ancient water harvesting techniques with recent innovations, rainwater can enter the earth and be available for vegetation growth again. By allowing rainwater to infiltrate into the soil, seeds can sprout and vegetation returns. This restored vegetation brings more moisture into the air, letting the root systems of the plants and trees prevent water from flowing away, which in turn helps to create clouds, restore the water cycle and regenerate underground water levels, ultimately increasing the overall water availability in the ground, the rivers and the entire eco-system.
XD Design will donate 1 euro from the sale of every XD Design sustainable backpack. The project aims to re-green 14.805 km in Dodoma (Tanzania).
To find out more about XD Design’s sustainable journey, visit:
https://www.xd-design.com/sustainability.
About
XD Design is a global brand specializing in smart, everyday travel wear. A Dutch company located in Rijswijk, Netherlands, XD Design’s collection is present in over 50 countries and more than 3.000 retail locations worldwide. XD Design backpacks and travel wear are designed to help Modern Nomads go about their day to day in a safe and functional way, enabling them to move more connected and organized, regardless of distance, place or matter.
