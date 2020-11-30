Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 340 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,974 in the last 365 days.

L SQUARED ANNOUNCES DIGITAL WORKPLACE COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS

Image of Home Office - Meeting Alert appears on Employee on Screen Saver

Image of Home Office - Meeting Alert appears on Employee on Screen Saver

Innovative IoT solution to help accelerate companies transitioning to digital workspaces.

With businesses returning to work, L Squared will equip them with the right tools to create a safe and transparent environment where employees can flourish and do their best in”
— Ratnavel Gajendra, CEO, L Square
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L Squared Digital Signage, a global provider of cloud-based business and retail communication solutions, announces its new solution offerings in response to the current health crisis.

Alongside their award-winning digital signage offerings utilized by enterprises worldwide, the company will be now offering new Workplace Communication solutions.

Employee engagement is at the forefront of leadership initiatives to ensure both productivity and collaboration within organizations.
“With businesses returning to work, L Squared will equip them with the right tools to create a safe and transparent environment where employees can flourish and do their best in,” said Ratnavel Gajendra, CEO, L Squared.

L Squared engineers have developed an easy to use and scalable cloud content management platform that allows businesses to deliver personalized communication to employees. With new hybrid workforce models, businesses need to be able to communicate with both remote and on-site workers with consistency.

The new solution offering helps employees to stay up to date, informed and engaged through their connected work devices. The platform transforms idle monitors and screens with dynamic content to capture employee attention and increase engagement with alerts, on-demand surveys and more.
In a time when e-mail inboxes and group chats are overwhelmed with endless requests, the L Squared Workplace Communication solutions can help employees stay on top of essential company communication:

- Targeted Communication: reduces information overload by providing personalized content to customized employee groups based on role, department, location, language and more
- Consistent Branding and Rich Visuals: governs consistent branding across the company with a centralized platform that can publish dynamic content, including video and images
- Pre-scheduled Content: saves time with user-friendly interface to pre-schedule content to be delivered at different locations and time zones
- Enterprise Security: secures role-based access to help protect data and streamline communication across multiple users, departments and regions

For more information, visit: www.lsquared.com

About L Squared Digital Signage: Built on cutting edge IoT technology, L Squared Digital Signage, provides end to end communication solutions for corporate and retail businesses. Our cloud content management platform is designed to enhance and improve employee and customer engagement. The L Squared Hub platform is enterprise-ready with reliable security standards and scalable infrastructure, delivering dynamic content seamlessly across connected locations. Serving enterprise customers across global locations, L Squared, is a trusted brand in corporate and retail communications.

Uma Selvarajah
L Squared Digital Signage Solutions
+1 647-550-0864
uma@lsquared.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

L SQUARED ANNOUNCES DIGITAL WORKPLACE COMMUNICATION SOLUTIONS

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.