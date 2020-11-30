Dealer Profit Services F&I Success Webinar for Recreational Dealers – Executing 100% Turnover
"100% Turnover is what drives F&I Profit – this has to be a store policy that everyone must commit to, or not be at the store." ”ATHENS, GA, USA, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "You will never achieve your F&I profit targets without 100% turnover to your finance or business manager," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services. "Those customers who say that they are paying cash are probably not paying with liquid cash and need to see their options – and for that are – they still need to have all of their Protective Product options presented. That is what drives F&I profit."
This webinar, "Recreational F&I Success – 100% Turnover", is Wednesday, December 2 at 1:30 PM EDT. The webinar is free and open to anyone. Registration is available here - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qgwlHkjpRRewhhk-0fmvAA
Moderated by Myril Shaw, the session will run for roughly 45 - 60 minutes and will feature unique content as well as an interview with Jan Kelly, founder, and CEO of Kelly Enterprises. With over 40 years of F&I experience, Ms. Kelly is an industry renowned F&I trainer and consultant. She will discuss the importance of 100% Turnover to F&I success as well as big missed F&I profit opportunities.
These webinars each focus on one area which can potentially enhance the profitability of F&I efforts. Subsequent topics include: F&I as a lifestyle enabler and F&I Continual Improvement
The webinars also include Q&A sessions and will be recorded and made available through the Dealer Profit Services YouTube channel.
Shaw says, "Discipline and process drive F&I profit. 100% Turnover to the finance/business manager is a key part of that discipline and process. This is an element that must be enforced store-wide – starting from the top – in order to maximize F&I profit."
