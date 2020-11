Dealer Profit Services F&I Success Webinar for Recreational Dealers – Executing 100% Turnover

Dealer Profit Services

"100% Turnover is what drives F&I Profit – this has to be a store policy that everyone must commit to, or not be at the store." ” — Jan Kelly, Kelly Enterprises

ATHENS, GA, USA, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- "You will never achieve your F&I profit targets without 100% turnover to your finance or business manager," says Myril Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Dealer Profit Services . "Those customers who say that they are paying cash are probably not paying with liquid cash and need to see their options – and for that are – they still need to have all of their Protective Product options presented. That is what drives F&I profit."This webinar, " Recreational F&I Success – 100% Turnover ", is Wednesday, December 2 at 1:30 PM EDT. The webinar is free and open to anyone. Registration is available here - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qgwlHkjpRRewhhk-0fmvAA Moderated by Myril Shaw, the session will run for roughly 45 - 60 minutes and will feature unique content as well as an interview with Jan Kelly, founder, and CEO of Kelly Enterprises. With over 40 years of F&I experience, Ms. Kelly is an industry renowned F&I trainer and consultant. She will discuss the importance of 100% Turnover to F&I success as well as big missed F&I profit opportunities.These webinars each focus on one area which can potentially enhance the profitability of F&I efforts. Subsequent topics include: F&I as a lifestyle enabler and F&I Continual ImprovementThe webinars also include Q&A sessions and will be recorded and made available through the Dealer Profit Services YouTube channel.Shaw says, "Discipline and process drive F&I profit. 100% Turnover to the finance/business manager is a key part of that discipline and process. This is an element that must be enforced store-wide – starting from the top – in order to maximize F&I profit."About Dealer Profit ServicesThe dealer's partner in all things F&I, Dealer Profit Services continuously strives to maintain and improve on its "best in the industry" reputation. Founded by a team with over 160 years of dealership experience. Dealer Profit Services knows what it takes to make you successful. Links and additional contact information are available at fisvcs.com/DPSContactsLinks.Whether you want someone to take over your F&I and just drive profit to your store, help you some of the time, provide tools that you need to improve your F&I performance, create and train in all things Compliance, need some quick advice or just provide F&I Training/Consulting, we are here to help you. Contact us anytime at info@dealerprofit.com or give us a call at 470-326-0966.

