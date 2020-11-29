Global Sport Safeguarding Community Assemble for Securing Sport 2020

The ICSS will convene Securing Sport, its flagship conference under the theme ‘Building Resilience in an Ever-Changing World’ from 01 – 04 Dec 2020.

QATAR, November 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The four-day event features a multisectoral line up of international and national decision-makers who will take part in a series of Policy Dialogues and Expert Debates to inspire collective action and identify solutions to enhance the safety, security and integrity of sport, while protecting its societal values. The conference will conclude with the organization of a Youth Forum hosted by ICSS’s initiative Save the Dream to gather the contributions from youth leaders in shaping the future agenda.

Massimiliano Montanari, CEO, ICSS said;

“Securing Sport has been conceived to bring together all our allies and to stimulate the future work of the ICSS. The 2020 edition aims at opening the conversation about the new realms of this rapidly changing world and how we need to be more resilient in our fight for protecting the integrity of sport. This event gives inspiration to the ICSS regarding the general work objectives and future endeavors in safeguarding sport as a common good for humankind. I look forward for thought leaders coming together next few days to analyse some of the most pressing current challenges facing the world of sport”

Welcoming the media, Saleh Salem Al Eida, Special Advisory, Strategy and Partnership Development, ICSS said;

“The Securing Sport 2022 is on course to be an exceptional edition of the ICSS-hosted conference. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the new challenges the pandemic has instigated with respect to the safety, security and integrity of sport will be addressed under the conference theme ‘Building Resilience in an Ever-Changing World, given that the current circumstances have added yet another layer of complexity to the threats the world of sport faces.

At the ICSS we are proud to bring back our flagship conference again this year in a new virtual format after it was initiated nine years ago. Over the years, Securing Sport has become a globally recognised and respected event by the international leaders and experts in the field.”

Securing Sport is an international and multisectoral conference, which was conceived to serve as a platform for discussions about the changes, challenges, and threats to sport and the opportunities sport can generate in the socio-economic context. The latest editions were hosted by the Lancaster House in London and the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

The confirmed speaker lineup includes amongst others;

- HE Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC)

- HE Staffan De Mistura, Former Under-Secretary-General and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and Lebanon

- Constantinos Filis, Director-General, International Olympic Truce Centre

- HE Vladimir Voronkov, Under-Secretary-General, United Nations Counter-Terrorism Office (UNOCT)

- Dr Cláudia Pereira, Secretary of State for Integration and Migration, Portugal

- Raffaele Chiulli, President of Sport Accord and the Global Association of International Sports Federations (GAISF)

- Ambassador Thomas Stelzer, Dean, International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), ICSS Honorary Board Member

- Azat Kadyrov, First Deputy Minister of Sport of the Russian Federation

- Franco Frattini, President of the High Court of Sport Justice of Italy, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Chairman of the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA)

- Filomena Fortes, President of the Cape Verdean Olympic Committee

