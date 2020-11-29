SNPF and UTOS seals bilateral agreement with Fiji

SAMOA, November 29 - Joint Press Release; (Samoa National Provident Fund & Unit Trust of Samoa)

The Governments of Samoa and Fiji executed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday reinforcing the way forward for the successful investment collaboration between the Samoa National Provident Fund (SNPF), the Unit Trust of Samoa (UTOS) and their Fijian partner the Unit Trust of Fiji (UTOF).

On top of the $20 million tala already invested between the parties, this agreement paves the way for further multimillion tala co-investment opportunities in expanded sectors to bolster the returns for SNPF members and UTOS unitholders in the future in anticipation of the region reopening for business post-COVID in 2021 and beyond.

The Minister of Finance, Hon. Sili Epa Tuioti signed on behalf of Samoa while Attorney General and Minister for Economy Hon. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum signed for Fiji.

