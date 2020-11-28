Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement from Governor Carney on DEMA Director’s Positive COVID-19 Test

Governor Carney Statement

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney on Saturday released the following statement on Delaware Emergency Management Agency Director AJ Schall’s positive COVID-19 test result:

“A core member of our COVID-19 response team – AJ Schall, the Director of the Delaware Emergency Management Agency – tested positive for the virus yesterday. He’s currently at home with mild, cold-like symptoms and we’re all wishing AJ a speedy recovery.

I spent time around AJ this past Tuesday but I have not been identified as a close contact by the Division of Public Health, based on mask-wearing and social distancing precautions. Out of an abundance of caution, I am canceling public events this week and will exercise caution in any interactions with others, as always. We will hold our regular COVID-19 press briefing virtually this coming Tuesday.

This only underscores the seriousness of this virus. It’s a real threat – especially for our most vulnerable friends, neighbors and loved ones. Let’s all do our part to limit the spread this winter. Wear a mask. Think twice before gathering with friends or family outside your household. We’ll get through this.”

