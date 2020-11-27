Record-High Number of COVID-19 Tests for Second Straight Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high for the second straight day.

"All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We're seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it's going to continue and probably worsen in the winter," Governor Cuomo said. "As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent. Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/25) % Positive Yesterday (11/26) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 4.74% 4.90% 5.69% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.17% 3.18% 3.72% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 2.70% 2.68% 3.13%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 6.94% 6.81% 7.07% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 6.69% 6.92% 6.93% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 5.56% 6.14% 6.90% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 4.72% 4.99% 5.46% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 3.72% 4.06% 4.39% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 4.91% 4.95% 4.62% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.23% 4.23% 4.01% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.15% 3.25% 3.39% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 3.84% 4.27% 4.48% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.55% 4.55% 4.43% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 4.44% 4.51% 4.94% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.03% 3.25% 3.53% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 5.19% 5.68% 5.92% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.99% 4.83% 4.86% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.65% 3.71% 3.90% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 2.95% 2.52% 2.67% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.52% 3.01% 3.35% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.78% 8.48% 8.98% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 2.98% 3.10% 3.23% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.45% 3.09% 3.35% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 3.78% 3.97% 4.88% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 5.24% 6.17% 6.49% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 4.34% 3.90% 3.84% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 6.73% 5.64% 5.69% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 9.86% 9.93% 9.84% Westchester Tarrytown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.40% 7.78% 7.89% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.32% 4.35% 4.85% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 4.99% 5.75% 5.80% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.81% 8.15% 7.87%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,103 (+47)

Patients Newly Admitted - 471

Hospital Counties - 54

Number ICU - 636 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation - 294 (+8)

Total Discharges - 84,723 (+384)

Deaths - 39

Total Deaths - 26,588

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 2.4% 3.1% 3.7% 2.64% Central New York 4.6% 3.8% 4.0% 3.66% Finger Lakes 5.8% 6.1% 5.7% 4.19% Long Island 4.0% 3.3% 3.8% 3.47% Mid-Hudson 4.2% 4.1% 4.7% 4.06% Mohawk Valley 5.0% 3.3% 3.6% 3.42% New York City 2.7% 2.4% 2.8% 2.56% North Country 3.3% 2.1% 2.9% 2.35% Southern Tier 2.0% 2.1% 1.8% 1.52% Western New York 6.6% 5.6% 8.1% 6.28%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 3.9% 3.5% 3.9% 3.64% Brooklyn 2.5% 2.2% 2.8% 2.42% Manhattan 1.5% 1.5% 1.7% 1.60% Queens 3.0% 3.1% 3.3% 2.89% Staten Island 4.6% 3.6% 4.4% 4.07%

Of the 628,375 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,555 129 Allegany 983 53 Broome 5,201 58 Cattaraugus 1,058 61 Cayuga 822 28 Chautauqua 1,516 36 Chemung 2,955 83 Chenango 623 18 Clinton 448 5 Columbia 1,005 17 Cortland 979 22 Delaware 342 6 Dutchess 7,021 91 Erie 23,933 862 Essex 278 3 Franklin 259 4 Fulton 484 6 Genesee 932 42 Greene 675 14 Hamilton 42 0 Herkimer 645 14 Jefferson 500 13 Lewis 345 8 Livingston 671 16 Madison 898 20 Monroe 14,338 521 Montgomery 466 6 Nassau 59,238 671 Niagara 3,599 154 NYC 305,080 2,558 Oneida 4,655 140 Onondaga 10,248 224 Ontario 1,250 48 Orange 16,555 150 Orleans 604 6 Oswego 1,436 31 Otsego 596 9 Putnam 2,682 67 Rensselaer 1,666 41 Rockland 21,258 147 Saratoga 2,151 62 Schenectady 2,353 70 Schoharie 190 7 Schuyler 296 7 Seneca 276 7 St. Lawrence 784 41 Steuben 1,714 36 Suffolk 59,273 711 Sullivan 2,156 19 Tioga 1,095 15 Tompkins 1,043 43 Ulster 3,238 58 Warren 571 2 Washington 440 1 Wayne 1,083 31 Westchester 49,102 661 Wyoming 517 18 Yates 252 5

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,588. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: