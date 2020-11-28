NewsCrypto - Best Place in the Crypto World for Money Making Decisions
Murtha & Burke marketing has added NewsCrypto to its growing list of partners.INGOLSTADT, GERMANY, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a recent tweet, Murtha and Burke marketing announced a partnership with NewsCrypto serving as their official marketing partner. This partnership promises to yield great results in terms of popularity and expanding user base.
NewsCrypto is a global provider of current information and analytics on the current state and the near future trends of major crypto markets. The platform has an integrated platform known as the 'terminal' which combines data on the cryptocurrency market, quotes, general news, and trading operations. Unlike most newly developed platforms, the NewsCrypto platform is already tested by top traders in the world.
NewsCrypto was a concept that lingered in the minds of the founding team as far back as 2015 while they were involved in cryptocurrency trading. They spotted shortcomings in the crypto trading industry and that a lack of reliable market information would lead to a weak ecosystem which is alarming for cryptocurrency trading. After much deliberation, the concept was made a reality in October 2019.
Today, the NewsCrypto platform enables new users to actively engage in the use of the main blockchain services and earn money on cryptocurrency exchange trading with the help of its highly effective tools. Therefore, the platform is a high-quality service that relies on its infrastructure while actively forming a loyal community and a structured ecosystem.
NewsCrypto is a market-proven high-tech terminal with powerful analytical tools. By offering a better service at a lower price, with free access to basic tools and an educational program (Newscrypto Academy), NewsCrypto has built a community of more than 140,000 registered traders.
The platform is divided into three distinct levels which are split as Beginner tier, Intermediate tier, and Advanced tier. The Beginner tier consists of free tools and indicators after registering an account. The other two tiers can be unlocked with the NWC token.
The NewsCrypto coin (NWC token) is the backbone of the NewsCrypto platform. It is a stellar lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the NewsCrypto network. The token is a multifunctional means of payment and accumulation on the platform. It is listed on several exchanges such as KuCoin, HitBTC, BigONE, Probit, DCoin, and Cat. Ex. Users can either purchase the token on these exchanges or register on the platform to buy with BTC or fiat.
Asides from its high-profile platform for money-making decisions, NewsCrypto has a blog that keeps individuals updated with current trends, analysis, and information related to the crypto market.
The platform is also set to launch the most comprehensive application ever, backed by the NWC token with personalized UX, crypto gamification, project rating based on AI, and unparalleled market Overview. Most importantly, you can stand a chance to win $1000 by pre-registering for early access to the application here.
Presently, NewsCrypto has proven that it can support and offer everything traders need to make a profit. The platform strives consistently to become the go-to place for every trader and investor and is here to shape the future of cryptocurrency trading.
About NewsCrypto: Newscrypto.io is a blockchain-linked ecosystem that combines everything crypto-related to form the best virtual place for money-making decisions. The platform is constructed of advanced market indicators, NewsCrypto school program, community prediction section, unique trading tools, and price analysis segment. It has everything in one place, and it is designed for experienced traders as well as beginners to get an upper hand in crypto trading.
