Capital College UAE launches 10 Bi Lingual European Accredited Post Graduate Programs
• Capital College in exclusive partnership with Rome Business School launches the region’s first European Accredited and top-ranked programs
Since the beginning of our partnership, we have received an overwhelming demand for students who wish to gain Italian degrees through these programs.”SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UAE’s Capital College, a leading higher education institution in the region launches ten new programs in exclusive partnership with Europe’s most international university, Rome Business School. Students hailing from UAE and KSA can enrol for these programs for the upcoming winter intake in January 2021. All the graduate programs will be available in dual languages i.e. English and Arabic where students can choose their preferred language along with a flexible mode of delivery (online or on-campus).
— Dr Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja
The new programs are from diverse streams and industries allowing students to pick their line of interest and earn an international qualification from Rome Business School. The programs include world’s 59th ranked International MBA, 40th ranked Master in Fashion Management, Professional Master in Human Resource Management, Master in Fashion and Design, Western Europe’s 60th ranked Master in Marketing & Sales, Master in Tourism Management, Master in Sports & Lifestyle Management, Master in E-health Management, Master in Entrepreneurship & Innovation and Master in Project Management. These accredited postgraduate programs are a one-year rigorous study where students can expand their knowledge and experience in the relevant industry and venture into managerial positions.
In line with the current education climate, students will be allowed to choose their preferred mode of learning where they can complete the program online or attend lectures at Capital College. Irrespective of the choices made by students, they will receive the same qualification with no differentiation. At the end of the program, the students will earn 60 ECTS along with dual qualification – a Master’s degree from Rome Business School and a similar qualification from Valencia International University.
In the marketing and sales league, students enrolling for programs like sales, entrepreneurship will be able to place themselves as successful self-starters, business developers, franchise owners, project managers, innovative leaders and chief marketing officers to name a few. Alternatively, master holders of tourism management can find competitive positions as travel entrepreneurs, consultants, managers, collaborators and promotions. Students with a Master in Sports and Lifestyle Management can opt for job roles such as sports marketing manager, events head, sports communications director and sports federation PR manager. On the other hand, students graduating with a Master in Project Management will be equipped to become successful operations managers, team leaders, project supervisors, risk managers and R&D project managers amongst many others. Lastly, students opting for a Master in E-Health Management can become managers of ICT departments of health ministries, e-health consultants and bridge the interface between IT, computer science and medicine.
Commenting on the addition of programs in partnership with Rome Business School, Dr Vikas Nand Kumar Batheja, Co-Founder & Director, Capital College says “Over the years, the Middle Eastern region has taken ambitious strides towards fostering a strong education hub for both local and expat students. Since the beginning of our partnership, we have received an overwhelming demand for students who wish to gain Italian degrees through these programs. Hence, our decision to add new programs for the next year’s intake. We are excited and look forward to offering these top-class programs in partnership with Rome Business School.”
Adding to the same, Dr Sanjay Batheja, Co-Founder & Director, Capital College states “Since its inception, Capital College has strongly believed in offering the best of the best education to its students. With the current climate, we understand it can certainly get stressful for students to start a full-fledged postgraduate program. This is one of the reasons why we have chosen to offer flexible modes of delivery with a choice of language as we do not want to restrict student education in any way. As a leading higher education provider, we will continue to strive towards education excellence that is convenient and does not hinder one’s pathway to professional success.”
The B-school has attained a whopping 96% placement rate where over 13,500 students were offered employment and internship opportunities. Furthermore, almost 40% of their students find employment after the completion of the Master’s degree while 27% within one year of their study duration. Recently, the internationally-acclaimed school was selected among the top 1000 Best Business Schools worldwide by EdUniversal for reaching high standards of education excellence for its students.
About Capital College
Capital College UAE, is a leading education institution in the UAE and has been operational in the United Arab Emirates since 1998. The college has other prestigious partnerships with Glyndwr University (North Wales Business School), London College of Arts in the United Kingdom and also with Westcliff University in California.
To find out more about their programs, enrolments, intakes and more, visit Capital College website at https://capitalcollege.ae/
Shreya Suresh
Capital College
+971 6 559 9489
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn