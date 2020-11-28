HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST Nov. 27, 2020

Department of Health:

Three Additional Deaths Reported Today

DOH reported an additional three(3) COVID-19 deaths today. All were from Honolulu, had underlying conditions and had been hospitalized. Two were male, one between the age of 60-69 years old and the other between 70-79 years old. The other was female, between the age of 70-79 years old.

This DND includes cases reported up until Wednesday night at 11:59 p.m.. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control website at noon each day. hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. Nov. 25, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 71 15,170 Hawai‘i 5 1,574 Maui 4 521 Kaua‘i 5 110 Moloka‘i 0 17 Lānaʻi 0 106 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 7 210 Total Cases 92 17,708++ Deaths 3 240

++ As a result of updated information, two cases on O‘ahu were removed from the counts.

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 25, 2020 – Hawai‘i-2, Maui-2, O‘ahu-56, Kauai-0

https://health.hawaii.gov/coronavirusdisease2019/what-you-should-know/current-situation-in-hawaii/

Department of Public Safety :

Mass Inmate Testing Continues

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, 82 re-test results received from the surge testing currently underway at the Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF), found13 positive and 69 negative cases. The total number of positive inmates stands at 162 with one (1) inmate in the hospital. The remainder of the inmate population has been placed in quarantine. Also, one (1) WCF staff member tested positive out of 50 results received, bringing the total number of positive cases among staff members to 11. DOH is conducting contact tracing.

DOH testing of O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) inmates and staff is ongoing. The two (2) OCCC inmate test results received were negative. There are no OCCC inmates in the hospital. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19:

http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority :

8,116 Passengers Arrive on Tuesday

Yesterday, a total of 8,116 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total of 4,420 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 952 returning residents. The trans-pacific passenger arrival numbers are derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

