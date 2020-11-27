Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 4000 Block of 10th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying three suspects in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, in the 4000 block of 10th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:30 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects snatched the victim’s property then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/Twqs_u4cp0Q

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.