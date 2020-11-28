Officer Involved Death Investigation in Marinette County

MARINETTE, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved death (OID) in Marinette County, Wis. that occurred on the morning of Friday, November 27, 2020.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service in the Town of Amberg for an individual involved in a domestic incident. Law enforcement responded to the residence and attempted to make contact with the individual, who was sitting in a vehicle. The individual left the scene in his vehicle and law enforcement followed the individual. After a short distance the individual exited his vehicle and brandished a firearm. A sheriff’s deputy then discharged his weapon at the individual, striking the subject.

Law enforcement began life-saving measures on the individual. The individual was transported to a local hospital but succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

No law enforcement personnel or other individuals were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on administrative duty, per department policy.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Pembine Rescue, Athelstane Fire Department, Marinette County Medical Examiner, Marinette County Dispatch, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Marinette County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

Please direct all media inquiries to Wisconsin DOJ.