New Protective Mask Carriers Simplify Mask Use and Reuse During COVID-19 Pandemic

CALGARY, CANADA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seeking to simplify the transition to everyday mask use and reduce environmental impacts of single-use masks, a new mask carrier provides convenience and protection for single-use face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Running a Kickstarter campaign to boost reach and visibility, the Canadian Distribution Network, which is a distributor for CDN Citrus Clean and CDN mask, is focused on making masks easier to integrate into everyday life.

The campaign features multiple levels of investment and gives backers the opportunity to receive the various Mask Care-ier styles. At $15, backers are pledging at an Early Bird Discount level, saving $18 on the usual $33 retail price. Backers at this level will receive two Mask Care-iers, one in the style "Lite," and the second in the style, "EVA." Other levels of investment in the campaign include bulk discounts and access to three of the other styles, as well as hand sanitizers for the family.

The Mask Care-ier is the solution to the common experience of lost, soiled, and discarded masks. The Care-ier offers a secure storage solution for people who often forget masks or are prone to taking them on and off, thereby reducing its flexibility and fit. The Mask Care-ier aims to become the only place for users to store their masks to easily carry them around and extract and wear them when required. Users can count on their masks being within arm's reach at all times and avoid misplacing or damaging them.

The Care-ier features four specific styles, each of which scales up in size and material. Style "Lite" is a sleek and compact case for those who want to store masks safely without taking up added space or adding weight to their bags. The case is made from polypropylene, which is known for its natural flexibility, durability, as well as its water- and chemical-resistant protective surface, so it ensures that masks stay dry and flat. The Lite is designed to fit in most bags, purses, and pockets.

The three other styles are "Oxford," "Carbon Fiber," and "Velvet," which increase in space and size and are made with Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA). This is an extremely elastic material that is known for its strength and durability. The EVA line of Mask Care-iers are ergonomically designed with a built-in face replica that holds the stretch and shape of different masks while also keeping them clean.

Ultimately, the aim is to reduce the occurrence of single-use plastics polluting oceans and waterways, of which face masks will surely contribute to unless individuals consciously keep them protected instead of discarding.