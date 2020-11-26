New Record-High Number of COVID-19 Tests
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 217,721 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.
"We know what's going on with the numbers because we're seen the movie in New York, we've seen the movie across the country. The positivity goes up, more people get sick, more people go into the hospital, more people go into the ICU, more people get intubated, and the death number goes up. Relative to the rest of the country, New York State is still doing phenomenally well and that's thanks to the good actions of New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "On the winter plan, we're going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because that targets the spread, minimizes economic impact and stresses individual and community accountability. So that's working very well, and all the experts think that is state-of-the-art. The winter plan will include three elements—first, adding more factors to the micro-clusters. Second, the schools and the testing of the schools to keep them open at a rate that's sustainable. Third, a vaccine distribution plan. Happy Thanksgiving. Celebrate, please just do it safely. Let's not create more of an issue. Again, people have to appreciate the dichotomy here. The spread is going to be from pre-symptomatic people who don't even know they have the virus. It's not that they're going to be malicious. It's going to be accidental and involuntary. So what appears safe is no longer safe in this crazy world."
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.90 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.68 percent. Within the focus areas, 49,195 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,412 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,526 test results were reported, yielding 4,521 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
STATEWIDE
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/24) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/25) % Positive
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
4.81%
|
4.51%
|
4.55%
|
5.28%
|
4.90%
|
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
2.86%
|
2.89%
|
3.01%
|
3.62%
|
3.18%
|
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
2.47%
|
2.44%
|
2.55%
|
3.04%
|
2.68%
|
Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
11/8- 11/14 % Positive
|
11/15- 11/21 % Positive
|
Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average
|
Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average
|
Current 7-day Rolling average
|
Erie orange-zone focus area % positive
|
7.22%
|
7.30%
|
7.02%
|
6.94%
|
6.81%
|
|
Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.34%
|
7.36%
|
7.52%
|
6.69%
|
6.92%
|
|
Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
5.10%
|
4.44%
|
4.75%
|
5.56%
|
6.14%
|
|
Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.41%
|
4.17%
|
4.49%
|
4.72%
|
4.99%
|
|
Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
5.95%
|
3.58%
|
3.47%
|
3.72%
|
4.06%
|
|
Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.26%
|
5.34%
|
4.96%
|
4.91%
|
4.95%
|
|
Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.03%
|
4.50%
|
4.25%
|
4.23%
|
4.23%
|
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.40%
|
3.40%
|
3.19%
|
3.15%
|
3.25%
|
|
Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.81%
|
3.52%
|
3.81%
|
3.84%
|
4.27%
|
|
Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive
|
3.80%
|
4.70%
|
4.58%
|
4.55%
|
4.55%
|
|
Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.92%
|
3.70%
|
4.12%
|
4.44%
|
4.51%
|
|
Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.55%
|
3.39%
|
3.15%
|
3.03%
|
3.25%
|
|
Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
4.59%
|
4.71%
|
5.03%
|
5.19%
|
5.68%
|
|
Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
5.24%
|
4.96%
|
4.98%
|
4.99%
|
4.83%
|
|
Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.75%
|
3.61%
|
3.54%
|
3.65%
|
3.71%
|
|
Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.81%
|
5.60%
|
3.00%
|
2.95%
|
2.52%
|
|
Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.81%
|
5.41%
|
3.65%
|
3.52%
|
3.01%
|
|
Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
8.07%
|
7.89%
|
8.82%
|
8.78%
|
8.48%
|
|
Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.23%
|
3.39%
|
3.11%
|
2.98%
|
3.10%
|
|
Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.69%
|
3.69%
|
3.18%
|
3.45%
|
3.09%
|
|
Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.64%
|
4.15%
|
3.55%
|
3.78%
|
3.97%
|
|
Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
9.26%
|
5.69%
|
5.11%
|
5.24%
|
6.17%
|
|
Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.80%
|
4.85%
|
4.63%
|
4.34%
|
3.90%
|
|
Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
10.36%
|
7.15%
|
6.47%
|
6.73%
|
5.64%
|
|
Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
9.88%
|
10.22%
|
10.51%
|
9.86%
|
9.93%
|
|
Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
8.47%
|
8.27%
|
7.47%
|
7.40%
|
7.78%
|
|
Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
4.48%
|
4.11%
|
4.35%
|
4.32%
|
4.35%
|
|
Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
6.46%
|
5.68%
|
4.99%
|
4.99%
|
5.75%
|
|
Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive
|
9.34%
|
7.59%
|
7.71%
|
7.81%
|
8.15%
|
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 3,056 (+74)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 468
- Hospital Counties - 55
- Number ICU - 628 (+32)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 286 (+9)
- Total Discharges - 84,339 (+338)
- Deaths - 67
- Total Deaths - 26,549
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Capital Region
|
3.2%
|
2.4%
|
3.1%
|
2.37%
|
Central New York
|
3.4%
|
4.6%
|
3.8%
|
3.54%
|
Finger Lakes
|
3.4%
|
5.8%
|
6.1%
|
3.85%
|
Long Island
|
3.4%
|
4.0%
|
3.3%
|
3.33%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
4.0%
|
4.2%
|
4.1%
|
3.86%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
5.3%
|
5.0%
|
3.3%
|
3.28%
|
New York City
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
2.4%
|
2.50%
|
North Country
|
3.7%
|
3.3%
|
2.1%
|
2.13%
|
Southern Tier
|
0.8%
|
2.0%
|
2.1%
|
1.39%
|
Western New York
|
5.8%
|
6.6%
|
5.6%
|
5.46%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
WEDNESDAY
|
CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|
Bronx
|
3.6%
|
3.9%
|
3.5%
|
3.52%
|
Brooklyn
|
2.4%
|
2.5%
|
2.2%
|
2.32%
|
Manhattan
|
1.7%
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|
1.60%
|
Queens
|
2.6%
|
3.0%
|
3.1%
|
2.80%
|
Staten Island
|
3.7%
|
4.6%
|
3.6%
|
3.93%
Of the 620,199 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
5,426
|
102
|
Allegany
|
930
|
23
|
Broome
|
5,143
|
89
|
Cattaraugus
|
997
|
41
|
Cayuga
|
794
|
11
|
Chautauqua
|
1,480
|
31
|
Chemung
|
2,872
|
103
|
Chenango
|
605
|
3
|
Clinton
|
443
|
9
|
Columbia
|
988
|
9
|
Cortland
|
957
|
6
|
Delaware
|
336
|
10
|
Dutchess
|
6,930
|
63
|
Erie
|
23,071
|
513
|
Essex
|
275
|
12
|
Franklin
|
255
|
10
|
Fulton
|
478
|
6
|
Genesee
|
890
|
45
|
Greene
|
661
|
6
|
Hamilton
|
42
|
1
|
Herkimer
|
631
|
15
|
Jefferson
|
487
|
16
|
Lewis
|
337
|
11
|
Livingston
|
655
|
13
|
Madison
|
878
|
17
|
Monroe
|
13,817
|
400
|
Montgomery
|
460
|
18
|
Nassau
|
58,567
|
582
|
Niagara
|
3,445
|
79
|
NYC
|
302,522
|
2,331
|
Oneida
|
4,515
|
105
|
Onondaga
|
10,024
|
239
|
Ontario
|
1,202
|
38
|
Orange
|
16,405
|
177
|
Orleans
|
598
|
13
|
Oswego
|
1,405
|
46
|
Otsego
|
587
|
14
|
Putnam
|
2,615
|
52
|
Rensselaer
|
1,625
|
38
|
Rockland
|
21,111
|
169
|
Saratoga
|
2,089
|
44
|
Schenectady
|
2,283
|
56
|
Schoharie
|
183
|
4
|
Schuyler
|
289
|
4
|
Seneca
|
269
|
2
|
St. Lawrence
|
743
|
20
|
Steuben
|
1,678
|
34
|
Suffolk
|
58,562
|
653
|
Sullivan
|
2,137
|
14
|
Tioga
|
1,080
|
14
|
Tompkins
|
1,000
|
29
|
Ulster
|
3,180
|
39
|
Warren
|
569
|
9
|
Washington
|
439
|
4
|
Wayne
|
1,052
|
40
|
Westchester
|
48,441
|
477
|
Wyoming
|
499
|
19
|
Yates
|
247
|
5
Yesterday, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,549. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Albany
|
2
|
Bronx
|
2
|
Broome
|
2
|
Cattaraugus
|
2
|
Cayuga
|
1
|
Chemung
|
1
|
Dutchess
|
1
|
Erie
|
15
|
Franklin
|
1
|
Genesee
|
1
|
Kings
|
2
|
Livingston
|
1
|
Manhattan
|
3
|
Monroe
|
7
|
Montgomery
|
1
|
Nassau
|
4
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Oneida
|
1
|
Onondaga
|
4
|
Queens
|
2
|
Rensselaer
|
1
|
Schenectady
|
1
|
Suffolk
|
6
|
Wayne
|
1
|
Westchester
|
4