New Record-High Number of COVID-19 Tests

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 217,721 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

"We know what's going on with the numbers because we're seen the movie in New York, we've seen the movie across the country. The positivity goes up, more people get sick, more people go into the hospital, more people go into the ICU, more people get intubated, and the death number goes up. Relative to the rest of the country, New York State is still doing phenomenally well and that's thanks to the good actions of New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "On the winter plan, we're going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because that targets the spread, minimizes economic impact and stresses individual and community accountability. So that's working very well, and all the experts think that is state-of-the-art. The winter plan will include three elements—first, adding more factors to the micro-clusters. Second, the schools and the testing of the schools to keep them open at a rate that's sustainable. Third, a vaccine distribution plan. Happy Thanksgiving. Celebrate, please just do it safely. Let's not create more of an issue. Again, people have to appreciate the dichotomy here. The spread is going to be from pre-symptomatic people who don't even know they have the virus. It's not that they're going to be malicious. It's going to be accidental and involuntary. So what appears safe is no longer safe in this crazy world."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.90 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.68 percent. Within the focus areas, 49,195 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,412 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,526 test results were reported, yielding 4,521 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

STATEWIDE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/24) % Positive Yesterday (11/25) % Positive All focus area statewide % positive 4.81% 4.51% 4.55% 5.28% 4.90% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 2.86% 2.89% 3.01% 3.62% 3.18% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 2.47% 2.44% 2.55% 3.04% 2.68%

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

FOCUS ZONE 11/8- 11/14 % Positive 11/15- 11/21 % Positive Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average Current 7-day Rolling average Erie orange-zone focus area % positive 7.22% 7.30% 7.02% 6.94% 6.81% Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.34% 7.36% 7.52% 6.69% 6.92% Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive 5.10% 4.44% 4.75% 5.56% 6.14% Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.41% 4.17% 4.49% 4.72% 4.99% Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive 5.95% 3.58% 3.47% 3.72% 4.06% Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive 6.26% 5.34% 4.96% 4.91% 4.95% Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.03% 4.50% 4.25% 4.23% 4.23% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.40% 3.40% 3.19% 3.15% 3.25% Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 3.52% 3.81% 3.84% 4.27% Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive 3.80% 4.70% 4.58% 4.55% 4.55% Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.92% 3.70% 4.12% 4.44% 4.51% Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.55% 3.39% 3.15% 3.03% 3.25% Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive 4.59% 4.71% 5.03% 5.19% 5.68% Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive 5.24% 4.96% 4.98% 4.99% 4.83% Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.75% 3.61% 3.54% 3.65% 3.71% Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.81% 5.60% 3.00% 2.95% 2.52% Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.81% 5.41% 3.65% 3.52% 3.01% Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.07% 7.89% 8.82% 8.78% 8.48% Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.23% 3.39% 3.11% 2.98% 3.10% Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.69% 3.69% 3.18% 3.45% 3.09% Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.64% 4.15% 3.55% 3.78% 3.97% Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.26% 5.69% 5.11% 5.24% 6.17% Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.80% 4.85% 4.63% 4.34% 3.90% Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 10.36% 7.15% 6.47% 6.73% 5.64% Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 9.88% 10.22% 10.51% 9.86% 9.93% Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 8.47% 8.27% 7.47% 7.40% 7.78% Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 4.48% 4.11% 4.35% 4.32% 4.35% Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive 6.46% 5.68% 4.99% 4.99% 5.75% Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive 9.34% 7.59% 7.71% 7.81% 8.15%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 3,056 (+74)

Patients Newly Admitted - 468

Hospital Counties - 55

Number ICU - 628 (+32)

Number ICU with Intubation - 286 (+9)

Total Discharges - 84,339 (+338)

Deaths - 67

Total Deaths - 26,549

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 3.2% 2.4% 3.1% 2.37% Central New York 3.4% 4.6% 3.8% 3.54% Finger Lakes 3.4% 5.8% 6.1% 3.85% Long Island 3.4% 4.0% 3.3% 3.33% Mid-Hudson 4.0% 4.2% 4.1% 3.86% Mohawk Valley 5.3% 5.0% 3.3% 3.28% New York City 2.5% 2.7% 2.4% 2.50% North Country 3.7% 3.3% 2.1% 2.13% Southern Tier 0.8% 2.0% 2.1% 1.39% Western New York 5.8% 6.6% 5.6% 5.46%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Bronx 3.6% 3.9% 3.5% 3.52% Brooklyn 2.4% 2.5% 2.2% 2.32% Manhattan 1.7% 1.5% 1.5% 1.60% Queens 2.6% 3.0% 3.1% 2.80% Staten Island 3.7% 4.6% 3.6% 3.93%

Of the 620,199 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 5,426 102 Allegany 930 23 Broome 5,143 89 Cattaraugus 997 41 Cayuga 794 11 Chautauqua 1,480 31 Chemung 2,872 103 Chenango 605 3 Clinton 443 9 Columbia 988 9 Cortland 957 6 Delaware 336 10 Dutchess 6,930 63 Erie 23,071 513 Essex 275 12 Franklin 255 10 Fulton 478 6 Genesee 890 45 Greene 661 6 Hamilton 42 1 Herkimer 631 15 Jefferson 487 16 Lewis 337 11 Livingston 655 13 Madison 878 17 Monroe 13,817 400 Montgomery 460 18 Nassau 58,567 582 Niagara 3,445 79 NYC 302,522 2,331 Oneida 4,515 105 Onondaga 10,024 239 Ontario 1,202 38 Orange 16,405 177 Orleans 598 13 Oswego 1,405 46 Otsego 587 14 Putnam 2,615 52 Rensselaer 1,625 38 Rockland 21,111 169 Saratoga 2,089 44 Schenectady 2,283 56 Schoharie 183 4 Schuyler 289 4 Seneca 269 2 St. Lawrence 743 20 Steuben 1,678 34 Suffolk 58,562 653 Sullivan 2,137 14 Tioga 1,080 14 Tompkins 1,000 29 Ulster 3,180 39 Warren 569 9 Washington 439 4 Wayne 1,052 40 Westchester 48,441 477 Wyoming 499 19 Yates 247 5

Yesterday, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,549. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: