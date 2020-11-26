Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Record-High Number of COVID-19 Tests

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 217,721 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high.

"We know what's going on with the numbers because we're seen the movie in New York, we've seen the movie across the country. The positivity goes up, more people get sick, more people go into the hospital, more people go into the ICU, more people get intubated, and the death number goes up. Relative to the rest of the country, New York State is still doing phenomenally well and that's thanks to the good actions of New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said. "On the winter plan, we're going to stay with the micro-cluster approach because that targets the spread, minimizes economic impact and stresses individual and community accountability. So that's working very well, and all the experts think that is state-of-the-art. The winter plan will include three elements—first, adding more factors to the micro-clusters. Second, the schools and the testing of the schools to keep them open at a rate that's sustainable. Third, a vaccine distribution plan. Happy Thanksgiving. Celebrate, please just do it safely. Let's not create more of an issue. Again, people have to appreciate the dichotomy here. The spread is going to be from pre-symptomatic people who don't even know they have the virus. It's not that they're going to be malicious. It's going to be accidental and involuntary. So what appears safe is no longer safe in this crazy world."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.90 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 2.68 percent. Within the focus areas, 49,195 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,412 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,526 test results were reported, yielding 4,521 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below: 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/24) % Positive

Yesterday (11/25) % Positive

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

4.55%

5.28%

4.90%

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.01%

3.62%

3.18%

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

2.55%

3.04%

2.68%

 

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

7.02%

6.94%

6.81%

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

7.52%

6.69%

6.92%

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

4.75%

5.56%

6.14%

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

4.49%

4.72%

4.99%

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

3.47%

3.72%

4.06%

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

4.96%

4.91%

4.95%

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

4.25%

4.23%

4.23%

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.19%

3.15%

3.25%

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

3.81%

3.84%

4.27%

 

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.58%

4.55%

4.55%

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

4.12%

4.44%

4.51%

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.15%

3.03%

3.25%

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

5.03%

5.19%

5.68%

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.98%

4.99%

4.83%

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

3.54%

3.65%

3.71%

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

3.00%

2.95%

2.52%

 

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.65%

3.52%

3.01%

 

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.82%

8.78%

8.48%

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

3.11%

2.98%

3.10%

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.18%

3.45%

3.09%

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

3.55%

3.78%

3.97%

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

5.11%

5.24%

6.17%

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

4.63%

4.34%

3.90%

 

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

6.47%

6.73%

5.64%

 

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

10.51%

9.86%

9.93%

 

Westchester Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.47%

7.40%

7.78%

 

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.35%

4.32%

4.35%

 

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

4.99%

4.99%

5.75%

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.71%

7.81%

8.15%

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,056 (+74)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 468
  • Hospital Counties - 55
  • Number ICU - 628 (+32)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 286 (+9)
  • Total Discharges - 84,339 (+338)
  • Deaths - 67
  • Total Deaths - 26,549

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

3.2%

2.4%

3.1%

2.37%

Central New York

3.4%

4.6%

3.8%

3.54%

Finger Lakes

3.4%

5.8%

6.1%

3.85%

Long Island

3.4%

4.0%

3.3%

3.33%

Mid-Hudson

4.0%

4.2%

4.1%

3.86%

Mohawk Valley

5.3%

5.0%

3.3%

3.28%

New York City

2.5%

2.7%

2.4%

2.50%

North Country

3.7%

3.3%

2.1%

2.13%

Southern Tier

0.8%

2.0%

2.1%

1.39%

Western New York

5.8%

6.6%

5.6%

5.46%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

MONDAY

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

3.6%

3.9%

3.5%

3.52%

Brooklyn

2.4%

2.5%

2.2%

2.32%

Manhattan

1.7%

1.5%

1.5%

1.60%

Queens

2.6%

3.0%

3.1%

2.80%

Staten Island

3.7%

4.6%

3.6%

3.93%

 

Of the 620,199 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

5,426

102

Allegany

930

23

Broome

5,143

89

Cattaraugus

997

41

Cayuga

794

11

Chautauqua

1,480

31

Chemung

2,872

103

Chenango

605

3

Clinton

443

9

Columbia

988

9

Cortland

957

6

Delaware

336

10

Dutchess

6,930

63

Erie

23,071

513

Essex

275

12

Franklin

255

10

Fulton

478

6

Genesee

890

45

Greene

661

6

Hamilton

42

1

Herkimer

631

15

Jefferson

487

16

Lewis

337

11

Livingston

655

13

Madison

878

17

Monroe

13,817

400

Montgomery

460

18

Nassau

58,567

582

Niagara

3,445

79

NYC

302,522

2,331

Oneida

4,515

105

Onondaga

10,024

239

Ontario

1,202

38

Orange

16,405

177

Orleans

598

13

Oswego

1,405

46

Otsego

587

14

Putnam

2,615

52

Rensselaer

1,625

38

Rockland

21,111

169

Saratoga

2,089

44

Schenectady

2,283

56

Schoharie

183

4

Schuyler

289

4

Seneca

269

2

St. Lawrence

743

20

Steuben

1,678

34

Suffolk

58,562

653

Sullivan

2,137

14

Tioga

1,080

14

Tompkins

1,000

29

Ulster

3,180

39

Warren

569

9

Washington

439

4

Wayne

1,052

40

Westchester

48,441

477

Wyoming

499

19

Yates

247

5

 

Yesterday, 67 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,549. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

2

Bronx

2

Broome

2

Cattaraugus

2

Cayuga

1

Chemung

1

Dutchess

1

Erie

15

Franklin

1

Genesee

1

Kings

2

Livingston

1

Manhattan

3

Monroe

7

Montgomery

1

Nassau

4

Niagara

1

Oneida

1

Onondaga

4

Queens

2

Rensselaer

1

Schenectady

1

Suffolk

6

Wayne

1

Westchester

4

 

 

