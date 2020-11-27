Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Record Number of COVID Tests for Second Straight Day

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 219,442 COVID-19 test results were reported to New York State yesterday—a new record high for the second straight day.  

"All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change. We're seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it's going to continue and probably worsen in the winter," Governor Cuomo said. "As we go through the holidays and winter months, it's going to be more imperative than ever for New Yorkers to wear their masks, wash their hands, avoid gatherings large and small, and stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 5.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 3.13 percent. Within the focus areas, 50,972 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 2,901 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 168,470 test results were reported, yielding 5,275 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below: 

STATEWIDE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/25) % Positive

Yesterday (11/26) % Positive

 

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

4.81%

4.51%

4.74%

4.90%

5.69%

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

2.86%

2.89%

3.17%

3.18%

3.72%

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

2.47%

2.44%

2.70%

2.68%

3.13%

 

  

 

Micro-cluster zone 7-day average positivity rates for today, yesterday, the day before, last week, and the week prior is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

11/8- 11/14 % Positive

11/15- 11/21 % Positive

Day Prior 7-day Rolling Average

Yesterday 7-day Rolling Average

Current 7-day Rolling average

 

 

 

Erie orange-zone focus area % positive

7.22%

7.30%

6.94%

6.81%

7.07%

 

Erie Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.34%

7.36%

6.69%

6.92%

6.93%

 

Niagara Yellow -zone focus area % positive

5.10%

4.44%

5.56%

6.14%

6.90%

 

Monroe Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.41%

4.17%

4.72%

4.99%

5.46%

 

Monroe Yellow-zone focus area % positive

5.95%

3.58%

3.72%

4.06%

4.39%

 

Onondaga Orange-zone focus area % positive

6.26%

5.34%

4.91%

4.95%

4.62%

 

Onondaga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.03%

4.50%

4.23%

4.23%

4.01%

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills/Astoria yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.40%

3.40%

3.15%

3.25%

3.39%

 

Bronx East Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

3.52%

3.84%

4.27%

4.48%

 

Bronx West Yellow -zone focus area % positive

3.80%

4.70%

4.55%

4.55%

4.43%

 

Brooklyn Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.92%

3.70%

4.44%

4.51%

4.94%

 

Rockland Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.55%

3.39%

3.03%

3.25%

3.53%

 

Chemung Orange-zone focus area % positive

4.59%

4.71%

5.19%

5.68%

5.92%

 

Staten Island Orange-zone focus area % positive

5.24%

4.96%

4.99%

4.83%

4.86%

 

Staten Island Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.75%

3.61%

3.65%

3.71%

3.90%

 

Tioga Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.81%

5.60%

2.95%

2.52%

2.67%

 

Orange Middletown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.81%

5.41%

3.52%

3.01%

3.35%

 

Orange Newburgh - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.07%

7.89%

8.78%

8.48%

8.98%

 

Manhattan-Washington Heights-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.23%

3.39%

2.98%

3.10%

3.23%

 

Nassau-Great Neck-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.69%

3.69%

3.45%

3.09%

3.35%

 

Nassau Massapequa Park -Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.64%

4.15%

3.78%

3.97%

4.88%

 

Suffolk-Hampton Bays-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.26%

5.69%

5.24%

6.17%

6.49%

 

Suffolk-Riverhead-Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.80%

4.85%

4.34%

3.90%

3.84%

 

Westchester Peekskill - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

10.36%

7.15%

6.73%

5.64%

5.69%

 

Westchester Ossining - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

9.88%

10.22%

9.86%

9.93%

9.84%

 

Westchester Tarrytown - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

8.47%

8.27%

7.40%

7.78%

7.89%

 

Westchester Yonkers - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

4.48%

4.11%

4.32%

4.35%

4.85%

 

Westchester New Rochelle - Yellow-zone focus area % positive

6.46%

5.68%

4.99%

5.75%

5.80%

 

Westchester Port Chester Orange-zone focus area % positive

9.34%

7.59%

7.81%

8.15%

7.87%

 

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 3,103 (+47)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 471
  • Hospital Counties - 54
  • Number ICU - 636 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 294 (+8)
  • Total Discharges - 84,723 (+384)
  • Deaths - 39
  • Total Deaths - 26,588

    

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

REGION

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Capital Region

2.4%

3.1%

3.7%

2.64%

Central New York

4.6%

3.8%

4.0%

3.66%

Finger Lakes

5.8%

6.1%

5.7%

4.19%

Long Island

4.0%

3.3%

3.8%

3.47%

Mid-Hudson

4.2%

4.1%

4.7%

4.06%

Mohawk Valley

5.0%

3.3%

3.6%

3.42%

New York City

2.7%

2.4%

2.8%

2.56%

North Country

3.3%

2.1%

2.9%

2.35%

Southern Tier

2.0%

2.1%

1.8%

1.52%

Western New York

6.6%

5.6%

8.1%

6.28%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

  

BOROUGH

TUESDAY

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE

Bronx

3.9%

3.5%

3.9%

3.64%

Brooklyn

2.5%

2.2%

2.8%

2.42%

Manhattan

1.5%

1.5%

1.7%

1.60%

Queens

3.0%

3.1%

3.3%

2.89%

Staten Island

4.6%

3.6%

4.4%

4.07%

 

Of the 628,375 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

  

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

5,555

129

Allegany

983

53

Broome

5,201

58

Cattaraugus

1,058

61

Cayuga

822

28

Chautauqua

1,516

36

Chemung

2,955

83

Chenango

623

18

Clinton

448

5

Columbia

1,005

17

Cortland

979

22

Delaware

342

6

Dutchess

7,021

91

Erie

23,933

862

Essex

278

3

Franklin

259

4

Fulton

484

6

Genesee

932

42

Greene

675

14

Hamilton

42

0

Herkimer

645

14

Jefferson

500

13

Lewis

345

8

Livingston

671

16

Madison

898

20

Monroe

14,338

521

Montgomery

466

6

Nassau

59,238

671

Niagara

3,599

154

NYC

305,080

2,558

Oneida

4,655

140

Onondaga

10,248

224

Ontario

1,250

48

Orange

16,555

150

Orleans

604

6

Oswego

1,436

31

Otsego

596

9

Putnam

2,682

67

Rensselaer

1,666

41

Rockland

21,258

147

Saratoga

2,151

62

Schenectady

2,353

70

Schoharie

190

7

Schuyler

296

7

Seneca

276

7

St. Lawrence

784

41

Steuben

1,714

36

Suffolk

59,273

711

Sullivan

2,156

19

Tioga

1,095

15

Tompkins

1,043

43

Ulster

3,238

58

Warren

571

2

Washington

440

1

Wayne

1,083

31

Westchester

49,102

661

Wyoming

517

18

Yates

252

5

 

Yesterday, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 26,588. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

  

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Albany

4

Bronx

1

Broome

2

Chemung

1

Erie

6

Kings

3

Manhattan

1

Monroe

3

Niagara

2

Oneida

3

Onondaga

1

Orange

2

Orleans

1

Queens

1

Richmond

2

Rockland

1

Saratoga

1

Schenectady

1

Tioga

1

Westchester

2

 

 

Record Number of COVID Tests for Second Straight Day

