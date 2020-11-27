Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Messermeister Launches Their 1st Customizable Knife Line With Interchangeable Handles And Hardware

I love this Custom knife because it feels great to be able to create a knife that is aligned with my sense of style.”
— Jessica Monty, Executive Chef

OJAI, CA, USA, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today via Kickstarter campaign, Messermeister unveiled their latest product and began booking orders for the new Custom line, an innovative new twist on classic German cutlery.

“After decades of making our staple line of German knives, we went back to the drawing board to reinvent the way they are made. The new Messermeister Custom line is the result of two years of development, and it’s a game-changer “We’ve designed a knife that can be custom fit to your personal style.” said Kirsten Dressler Wilson, VP at Messermeister.

Positive Customer Impact
The new knife line is a modern take on the classic triple-rivet, full-tang German design. Messermeister has given the materials a serious upgrade and made the design modular with removable fasteners and handle scales so consumers can personalize their knife with their own combination of colors and Eco-friendly materials. In parallel to the product launch, Messermeister has created a virtual custom knife builder software on their website. This technology enables Messermeister to deliver highly personalized products, while making a personal connection with their customers.

“I’m very excited about this knife,” said Jessica Monty, Executive Chef, “I love this Custom knife because it feels great to be able to create a knife that is aligned with my sense of style.”

Product Availability
As part of a strategy to introduce products driven by consumer feedback, Messermeister has chosen to launch the new Custom line on the crowd sourcing site Kickstarter. Limited quantities of the knives are now available for pre-order at the following link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/messermeister-/messermeister-customize-your-knife?ref=creator_nav

About Messermeister
Founded in 1981, Messermeister Inc. a family of knife makers that have been creating world class German cutlery for over four decades. The woman owned and operated company offers a wide range of cutlery and accessories, and is recognized as an innovation leader within the Housewares industry.

Kirsten Dressler Wilson
Messermeister
+1 805-640-0051
kdressler@messermeister.com

