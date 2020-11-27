Yoga Market Booms Globally with CAGR of 9.6% by 2027: Allied Market Research
EINPresswire.com/ -- The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. In addition, the market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market.
As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global yoga market is anticipated to reach $66.22 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2027.The report outlines market characteristics, market potential, and growth by segmentation, and competitive landscape.
Shankar Bhandalkar, Team Lead Research, Food and Beverage at Allied Market Research, stated, “Celebrity endorsement & promotion of yogic practices, several health benefits related to yoga, and initiation of international yoga day and other government initiatives have boosted the growth of the global yoga market. However, presence of alternatives such as fitness centers, multi-specialty gyms, and therapy classes and increase in yoga accidents hamper the market growth. On the contrary, mental benefits to deal with a hectic lifestyle and rise in stress would present lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future”.
According to the report, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period. This growth is due to rich yogic culture in India and across Indian subcontinents. However, the market across North America is expected to dominate the market in term of revenue, owing to rise in popularity of yoga practices and increase in number of yoga studios.
The global yoga market is segmented on the basis of type into online yoga courses, offline yoga courses, and yoga accreditation training programs. The online yoga course segment is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period. This is due to convenience offered by online courses. However, the offline yoga course segment is expected to gather the largest share during the forecast periodthis growth is due to availability of private sessions for practicing yoga and meditation by instructors in a well-maintained ambiance.
The global yoga market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Flyogi LLC., Alo Moves, Inc., Momo Studio B.V. (Momoyoga), One Yoga London, Yoga International, Gaia, Inc., Omstars LLC., Yoga Today LLC, Yogaglo, Inc., and Yogiapproved LLC.
David Correa
