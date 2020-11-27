Secretary LaRose Certifies 2020 Presidential General Election Results

COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose today certified the official results of the 2020 Presidential General Election. The Secretary’s signature today marks the completion of the official canvass and certifies winners in the 2020 General Election.

Data was collected by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office from the official canvass conducted and submitted by Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections. The Secretary of State conducted a precinct-by-precinct review of the data prior to certification. A list of all 88 county boards of election is available by clicking here.

THE NUMBERS TELL THE STORY - THE MOST ACCESSIBLE AND SECURE ELECTION IN OHIO HISTORY

ALL-TIME RECORD-BREAKING PARTICIPATION - Ohio’s most accessible election ever

The nearly 6 million votes cast are 200,344 more votes than the all-time record of 5,773,777 set in the 2008 general election.

The record 74% turnout surpasses the average of the presidential general election average from 2000-2020 of 65%.

All 88 counties had a higher turnout than in 2016

Eight counties had a turnout rate above 80 percent. The previous record of two was set in 2000.

ALL-TIME RECORD SET FOR EARLY AND ABSENTEE VOTING – Secretary LaRose's goal of maximizing early and absentee voting was a quantifiable success

58.6% of all votes cast in the election were done early in-person or by absentee ballot. Four years ago, 33.5% cast their ballot in the same way.

94% absentee ballot return rate surpasses rates from 2008, 2012, and 2016

ALL TIME LOW NUMBER OF REJECTED BALLOTS - efforts to educate voters and redesign absentee voting forms, instructions and envelopes worked

Rejection Rates by General Election : November 2020 : 0.42% November 2016 : 0.85% November 2012 : 1.03%

: With the massive increase in mail-in absentee voting, including many first-time vote by mail users, conventional wisdom was that the rate of rejection would increase. In fact, thanks to reforms put in place by Secretary LaRose and the efforts of county boards of elections, the absentee ballot rejection rate for the November 2020 election was half that of previous elections. Reasons for the significant improvement include the policy decision to require county boards to quickly contact voters who may need to correct information on their ballot by using the voter’s e-mail address or phone number, in addition to the lawfully required mail notice. Additionally, major improvements to the design of the forms made them easier to correctly fill out and return.

DESPITE PARTISAN FEAR-MONGERING, VOTING BY MAIL WAS RELIABLE - efforts to work with USPS and hold them accountable paid-off.

Secretary LaRose worked closely with the United States Postal Service to provide for the successful delivery of election mail throughout the election. These efforts included systematic changes, like new all-clear procedures at processing centers, as well communications with USPS representatives to promote accountability. Additionally, Secretary LaRose made the prompt return of absentee ballots a key point in messaging throughout the course of the general election. As a result, there were only 84 ballots that were correctly postmarked by November 2nd but not received by the county board of elections within the legally required 10 days after the election. By comparison, 317 ballots were returned late by the postal service in the primary election – in just one county.

ALL TIME LOW NUMBER OF PROVISIONAL BALLOTS - poll worker training and voter education combined with smart policies makes a difference for Ohio voters.

Total Provisional Ballots by General Election : November 2020 : 154,675 November 2016 : 154,965 November 2012 : 208,084 November 2008 : 206,859

: Fewer provisional ballots cast in the November 2020 election than in previous elections is a testament to policies that have made it less necessary to utilize a provisional ballot to cast your vote. For example, a policy decision was made this year that allowed voters who requested an absentee ballot but decided to vote early in-person to cast a standard ballot if they voted early in-person instead of a provisional ballot.

Provisional rejection rates by election: Presidential General Election 2020: 15.75% Presidential General Election 2008-2020 Average: 16.60% Top three reasons for provisional rejection: Voter not registered in state (~70%), Voters registered in state but voted in the wrong precinct and polling location (~10%), and Voter already voted (5%)



WHAT ARE THEY SAYING?

"Thanks to the Secretary of State’s excellent work reaching out to the Latino community with a unifying message that highlights the importance of our participation in the electoral process, where more than 200,000 Latinos were eligible to vote in the 2020 election. We want to congratulate Secretary LaRose on his outstanding performance throughout the election process." - Lilly Cavanaugh, Director of Ohio Latino Affairs Commission.

"Every voter I spoke with had a good experience voting, whether be it in person with the help of our great poll workers, or by filling out an absentee ballot at their home, Ohioans were proud to make their voice heard and I'm proud it is so easy." - Rev. Jeffrey Jemison, President of Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Ohio. "Even in crowded urban areas of Ohio, the long socially distanced lines moved rapidly. Everyone in them seemed upbeat and positive, trusting their vote would be counted." - Pastor John T. Coats II, President of Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance of Columbus and Vicinity.

“Ohio’s smooth election could not have happened without the 56,000 newly trained poll workers that stepped up and were more than helpful to millions of voters who chose to vote in person on Election Day.” - Terrance Gragston, Co-Chairman of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., District of Ohio Policy Council.

“As with all massive operations involving 6 million people, issues arose, but poll workers, boards of elections, and the Secretary of State’s office were quick to solve them or fall back on planned contingencies to still ensure voters were able to cast a ballot. Ohio had a smooth election for a reason.” - Pierre Bejjani, Founder & President of Cleveland American Middle East Organization (C.A.M.E.O.)

WHAT'S NEXT?

On Monday, December 14, 2020 at noon, the 18 members of Ohio’s Electoral College will gather in the Senate Chamber of the Statehouse to cast their electoral votes for president and vice-president. This occasion marks the 55th meeting of the Ohio Electoral College since statehood in 1803.

Counties continue the post-election audit process, further ensuring Ohioans have faith in the integrity of the electoral process and that every valid vote is counted.