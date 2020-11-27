COVID-19: United People Global Hosts Genome-Sequencing Pioneer
Genome-sequencing pioneer shares insights on COVID-19 vaccines and more.
Knowledge and action are effective weapons in our collective response to the pandemic. And there are messages of hope emerging from the actions that every day people are taking around the world”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- - Genome-sequencing pioneer shares insights on COVID-19 vaccines and more
— Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President at United People Global
- United People Global supports the response to COVID-19 with knowledge and action
United People Global helps individuals and organisations to take positive action locally and globally related to COVID-19 through the COVID-19 Action Hub which was launched earlier this year. Among its activities, the COVID-19 Action Hub has already published over 60 stories of big and small actions since the beginning of the pandemic. And on Saturday, 28 November 2020 the Hub hosts the first person in Africa to sequence the genome of SARS-CoV-2, Professor Christian Happi - Director of the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID). Professor Happi will share his knowledge on COVID-19 testing and research, and the importance of educating people with a focus on prevention. He will also share his thoughts on the recent vaccine breakthroughs from Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford/AstraZeneca.
"It is high time to play offense, instead of continuing to play defense. We need to let people know that Africa has bright talents and great technologies”, Professor Christian Happi.
The COVID-19 Action Hub welcomes Professor Christian Happi, a professor of molecular biology and genomics. He is a leading scientific figure and a major force in the fight against some of the most devastating diseases - his actions make him a science rockstar, blazing a trail and touching millions of lives. Prof. Christian Happi sequences and studies the genomes of infectious diseases like Ebola, HIV and coronavirus. In 2014 he confirmed the first case of Ebola in Nigeria and worked closely with Nigerian health authorities to successful contain the outbreak in Nigeria. In 2020 Professor Happi used next generation sequencing technology to perform the first sequence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Africa within 48 hours of receiving the sample.
The conversation is part of a series called ‘Shaping Ideas – UPG Science Talk’, hosted by the COVID-19 Action Hub. This is one more resource in the Hub’s growing activities that are designed to help individuals and organisations to fight the pandemic with knowledge and action. The “News Flash” resource, currently in its 11th edition, sums up the latest medical, and socioeconomic developments in bite-size articles for an easy read. And thanks to a strong platform of experts, the COVID-19 Action Hub supports initiatives by providing advice to improve impact on a variety of populations. UPG believes that no action is too small and encourages individuals and organisations at all levels to step up the fight against COVID-19.
“Knowledge and action are effective weapons in our collective response to the pandemic. And there are messages of hope emerging from the actions that every day people are taking around the world,” said Yemi Babington-Ashaye, President at United People Global.
Among the actions featured include:
* - The Rath sisters - The Rath sisters created Global Guru to tutor children for free
* - MipymeLocal - MipymeLocal by CUNORI in Guatemala empowers Female Entrepreneurs In eastern Guatemala
* - Home Delivery of Medicines Initiative - As a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Omani youth launched an initiative which delivers monthly medications and prescriptions to homes for free for a month.
The number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached more than 60 million according to John’s Hopkins University. The highest number of cases is in the United States and India - the African continent, like the rest of the world, has seen a spike in cases, but fatalities have been low. For countries with poor health systems, knowledge is paramount to saving lives.
Shaping Ideas – UPG Science Talk: At Shaping Ideas – UPG Science Talk, we welcome all participants and you are here because you have a curious soul, an appetite for learning, or a desire to connect with other young scientists like yourself. Gain accessible knowledge on trending scientific topics and also seize the opportunity to engage with key speakers and build a personal network within the UPG community.
About Prof. Christian Happi
Director of the African Center of Excellence for Genomics of Infectious Diseases (ACEGID), Redeemer’s University (Nigeria).
A leading scientific figure in Africa and the main force behind the fight against some of the most devastating diseases, including Ebola and COVID-19.
His lab is a major center for COVID-19 testing and research in Africa and has sequenced the first SARS-CoV-2 genome in Africa, which helps to understand how the virus changes since the beginning of the pandemic. More than a molecular biologist, Prof. Happi is passionate about education and his home—Africa.
Saturday, 28 November 2020. 1pm Geneva (CET)/Lagos (WAT), 7am New York (EST).
