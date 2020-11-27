FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, November 27, 2020

DMV ANNOUNCES HUNTINGTON OFFICE TO RELOCATE TO DIX HILLS

Service at New Location to Begin Monday, November 30

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles today announced its Huntington DMV office located at 813 New York Ave will be relocating to Dix Hills. The new office will be located at 1815 East Jericho Turnpike, just six miles from the current location and along a major roadway, providing easier access to residents throughout the county.

The last day of service at the current office will be today, Friday, November 27, and services will begin at the new location on Monday, November 30. As with all state-run DMV offices, in-person services will be provided by reservation only. Customers can make a reservation online. Anyone with a reservation scheduled on or after November 30 should go to the new location on East Jericho Turnpike.

“Our new home in Dix Hills is larger than our current space and has been strategically designed to maximize the number of customers we can serve while maintaining social distancing,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J. F. Schroeder. “We are excited to make this move and look forward to providing the same great service to the people of Suffolk County in our new facility.”

The newly renovated office space will be situated next to Retro Fitness. In addition to offering the same services currently being offered at the Huntington office, the Dix Hills location will include a learner permit test room to allow customers to take the permit test on-site. Upgraded interior signage will also make it easier for customers to make sure they have all the paperwork they need to complete their transactions.

In addition to providing in-person services, the DMV offers more than 60 transactions online. Customers can renew their license or vehicle registration, register a vehicle for the first time, change their address, order a duplicate (replacement document), pay a traffic ticket issued in NYC, and much more at dmv.ny.gov.

