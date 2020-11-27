Dr. David Samadi: ‘Movember’ reminds men early detection of prostate and testicular cancers saves lives

men's health

"The Ultimate Manual " my recent book on Amazon is available with all secrets to longer and better life. The best gift of life is your health.

"The Ultimate Manual " my recent book on Amazon is available with all secrets to longer and better life. The best gift of life is your health.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the year 2020, the American Cancer Society estimates more than 33,000 men will die from prostate cancer and over 400 men will die from testicular cancer. That’s why every year, November becomes ‘Movember,’ reminding men that the difference between early detection and late detection for prostate and testicular cancers can be life and death.“I wholeheartedly agree, the earlier a cancer is caught, the better the survival rate,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York. “As a prostate cancer surgeon who’s performed over 7,000 surgeries on men with prostate cancer and have cared for men with testicular cancer, finding these cancers early is key. That’s why educating men on knowing the signs and symptoms of each and seeing their urologist right away, can be a game changer in successfully beating these cancers back.”During Movember, men are challenged to grow a moustache reminding men and women to take action for men’s health and well-being. Since its inception in 2003, the Movember movement has helped mobilize the funding of more than 1,250 innovative programs around the world geared towards helping men take control of their health and quality of life. These programs help bring awareness and fundraising for prostate and testicular cancers in addition to mental health and suicide prevention in men.“Early detection has always been a key determinant for winning any cancer battle,” stated Dr. Samadi . “In the United States, prostate cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer in men other than skin cancers. Beginning at age 40, men should talk to their doctor about PSA testing. Also pay attention to sexual and urinary changes such as difficulty achieving an erection or blood in urine or semen, which might be benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or possibly prostate cancer. Any man with these changes should see their doctor to get an accurate diagnosis.”Other signs and symptoms that might indicate prostate cancer include:• Frequent urination, especially at night• Difficulty starting urination or holding back urine• Wear or interrupted flow of urine• Frequent pain or stiffness in the lower back, hips, or upper thighs“Testicular cancer has a high survival rate but some men may experience long-term treatment-related side effects affecting their quality of life,” explained Dr. Samadi. “This cancer is a disease of young men. Only 9 percent of men over age 50 are diagnosed with testicular cancer. Movember reminds men to do a monthly self-check of their testicles feeling for changes in the size or shape or any unusual lumps painful to the touch or not, get them checked out as soon as possible.”Dr. Samadi reminds all men that prostate and testicular health matter and when men are informed, that’s when real progress is made in keeping men healthy and living longer.To learn more about Movember, visit www.Movember.com To learn more about Dr. Samadi’s recently released book, The Ultimate MANual, visit http://amzn.com/1735296902 Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

robotic prostate surgery